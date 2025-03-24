NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 24 March 2025

Announcement no. 27/2025

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S was held on 24 March 2025. The directors’ report was taken as read, the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 was adopted, and a resolution for the distribution of the net profit for the year was passed.

The General Meeting unanimously re-elected Niels Erik Jakobsen, Lars Waalen Sandberg, Peter Schleidt and Morten Lykke to the Supervisory Board.

EY was reelected as auditors of the company.

At the subsequent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Niels Erik Jakobsen was appointed as Chairman and Lars Waalen Sandberg as Deputy Chairman.

