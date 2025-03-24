New Clinical Data on BellaSeno’s Novel, Resorbable Breast Implants Presented at The Aesthetic MEET 2025

Presentation by Prof. Anand Deva highlights 87% breast volume retention and low complication rate in one-year patient follow-up

Successful vascularization and vessel formation in two-year follow-up

3D-printed resorbable scaffold to preserve both volume and shape of autologous fat in the medium to long term

Leipzig, Germany / Brisbane, Australia, March 24, 2025 – BellaSeno GmbH, an ISO 13485-certified medtech company developing resorbable scaffolds using additive manufacturing technologies, today announced that Prof. Anand Deva presented new clinical data on BellaSeno’s novel, 3D-printed, resorbable breast scaffolds at The Aesthetic MEET 2025 conference in Austin, TX, USA.

In an Australian clinical trial initiated in 2022, 19 patients received BellaSeno’s resorbable, polycaprolactone-based breast scaffolds following removal of failed silicone breast implants. The results at one-year follow-up examination showed 87% breast volume retention, low complication rates, high quality of life, a natural softness, and improvements in physical and psychological wellbeing. Moreover, none of the complications associated with silicone implants or fat grafting (e.g., capsular contractures, infections, necrosis, calcification, oil cysts, or scaffold removals) were recorded. For patients reaching the two-year mark, Prof. Deva and his team observed successful vascularization and vessel network formation in the newly formed breast tissue within the scaffold.

“These clinical findings demonstrate that BellaSeno has developed a safe, high-performance alternative to silicone breast implants,” said Prof. Deva. “BellaSeno’s implants enhance and protect the body’s own regenerative potential, replacing and/or augmenting like tissue with like tissue.”

“This is another milestone demonstrating that our pioneering approach offers a risk-optimized, high-quality solution for patients who have experienced complications related to silicone breast implants, promising them a natural alternative,” said Mohit Chhaya, CEO of BellaSeno. “Pleasingly, our scaffolds enabled the breasts to maintain their shape, volume and form over time and achieved softness, another crucial performance measure.”

Professor Anand Deva is the Discipline head of Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Macquarie University, Australia, and founder of Integrated Breast Health Clinics through partnership with government and industry. He is committed to scientific innovation and translational research with the aim of improving clinical practice and outcomes for patients.

About BellaSeno

BellaSeno GmbH was founded in 2015 and is headquartered on the BioCity campus in Leipzig, Germany, with a subsidiary in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is developing novel resorbable soft tissue and bone reconstruction implants made by additive manufacturing (3D-printing) under ISO 13485 certification. The Company has received substantial financial support from private investors as well as from the Saxony Development Bank (SAB), the European Fund for Regional Development (EFRE), Germany´s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Australian government. The Company has been co-funded from tax resources based on the budget adopted by the members of Saxony State Parliament.





