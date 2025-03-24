Global CRISPR Cas9 Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Outlook 2024-2029: 25 Therapies Currently in Trial - Many will Penetrate the Market in the Imminent 5-7 Years

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CRISPR Cas9 Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antecedently, out-of-date bestseller conventional therapies, including chemotherapy or targeted therapies, were utilized for the management of cancer, autoimmune, inflammation and other diseases; yet, clinical researchers were occupied tenaciously with the hypothesis of discovering other cutting edge technologies.



The growing rampant of genetic disorders across the globe at a frightening gait as well as the need for an effective cure has led to the discovery of CRISPR/Cas9 therapy. Build on the triumph of gene therapies, these therapies clenches gargantuan plausibility with only one CRISPR/Cas9 therapy; Casgevy, approved into the commercial market, as of July 2024, to treat sickle cell anemia along with beta thalassemia and is currently accessible in US, EU, UK, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain; proposing novel opportunity in the approaching years.

Global CRISPR Cas9 Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Outlook 2029 Report Offering:

Global & Regional: Commercial & Clinical Outlook

Global CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy Clinical Trials By Company, County, Indication & Phase

Number Of CRISPR-Cas9 Therapies In Trials: > 25 Therapies

Approved CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy: Casgevy (Exagamglogene Autotemcel) Therapy Clinical Insight

Approved CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy Pricing & Dosing Analysis

Technology Platforms For Advancing CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy

Delivery Methodologies For CRISPR-Cas9

Competitive Landscape

With respect to statistics, we anticipate to perceive the first wave of CRISPR/Cas9 therapies receiving regulatory approvals over and above entering the market in upcoming 5 years due to the fact that as these therapies demonstrate their effectiveness in addition to safety in real-world settings, they will pave the way for broader acceptance and application of CRISPR/Cas9 based treatments.



Coupled with this, the potential applications of this groundbreaking gene-editing technology are expected to expand dramatically beyond genetic disorders and cancers and will be utilized to cure cardiovascular, neurodegenerative together with CNS diseases as evident from rising preclinical as well as clinical studies, touching fundamentally every area of medicine and biotechnology.

Until now, the clinical pipeline for global CRISPR/Cas9 therapy is up surging year by year with multiple therapies have entered into clinical trials and other CRISPR/Cas9 candidates are lately in the preclinical stage. Many of ongoing CRISPR/Cas9 clinical trials have reached late stage of development and it is predicable that they will penetrate into the market in the imminent 5-7 years.

For instance, Intellia Therapeutics has begun a phase III, multinational, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is ongoing which aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a single dose of NTLA-2001, a CRISPR/Cas9 therapy, compared to placebo in participants with transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). The study (MAGNITUDE) was begun in December 2023 and is anticipated to be complete by April 2028 coupled with clenches an enrollment of 765 participants.

Just as importantly, the over-all market for CRISPR/Cas9 therapies is estimated to grow substantively and will become a multi-billion-dollar industry over the impending eons, driven by the snowballing number of preclinical and clinical trials, the likely regulatory approvals, in conjugation with the increase of indications. Currently, the US dominates the CRISPR/Cas9 sphere in terms of research and development activities, but EU is correspondingly far-sighted momentous evolution in this field.

As well as, the current approved CRISPR/Cas9 therapy; Casgevy, developed by CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceutical, is launched into the market at an average cost of roughly US$ 2 Million per single course of treatment according to Casgevy developer company SEC filings. Additionally, the anticipated high prices of these therapies, justified by their potential curative nature, are expected to further drive significant market growth in terms of revenue, even with relatively small patient populations.

As a final point, all elucidations aforesaid epitomize that the global CRISPR/Cas9 therapy is growing at a trailblazing gait and is predictable to multiply additional in the forthcoming 10 years.



The expanding clinical application as well as together with indication of CRISPR/Cas9, mounting preclinical and clinical trials, rise in technological advancement, presences of key players like Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, TransCode Therapeutics and many more, combination studies of CRISPR/Cas9 with other therapies coupled with augment in investment, collaborations and government bestow are driving the market penetration, offering opportunism to pharma and biotech companies in future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Synopsis To CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy

1.1 Overview

1.2 Approved CRISPR-Cas9 Therapies



2. Delivery Methods For CRISPR-Cas9

2.1 Delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 Components Through Physical Methods

2.1.1 Microinjection

2.1.2 Electroporation

2.1.3 Hydrodynamic Delivery

2.2 Delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 Components through Viral Vectors

2.2.1 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

2.2.2 Lentivirus & Adenovirus

2.3 Delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 Components through Non-Viral Vectors (Biomaterials)

2.3.1 Liposomes

2.3.2 Gold Nanoparticles

2.3.3 DNA Nanoclew



3. CRISPR-Cas9: A Home To Variety Of Applications

3.1 Advantages Accompanying CRISPR-Cas9 Technology

3.2 CRISPR-Cas9 Comparison with other Genome Editing Tools



4. Global CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy Clinical Trials Overview

4.1 By Company

4.2 By Country

4.3 By Indication

4.4 By Phase

4.5 By Priority Status

5. Global CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy Clinical Trials By Company, County, Indication & Phase

5.1 Research

5.2 Preclinical

5.3 Phase I

5.4 Phase I/II

5.5 Phase II



6. Approved CRISPR - Cas9 Therapy: Casgevy (Exagamglogene Autotemcel) Therapy Clinical Insight



7. Approved CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy - Overview, Pricing & Dosing Analysis

7.1 Casgevy (Exagamglogene Autotemcel)

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Pricing & Dosing



8. Global CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy Current Market Trend & Developments

8.1 Current Market Outline

8.2 Future Market Outlook

9. CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy Market Trend Analysis By Region

9.1 US

9.2 UK

9.3 EU

9.4 China

9.5 Japan

9.6 South Korea

10. CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy Market Opportunities & Clinical Trial Statistics: By Indications

10.1 Inherited Blood Disorders

10.2 Genetic Disorders

10.3 Cancer

10.4 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disorders

10.5 Microbial Infections

10.6 Cardiovascular Illnesses

10.7 Eye Disorders, Brain Diseases, Metabolic Illness & Other Conditions



11. Combination Approaches For CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy



12. Platforms For Advancing CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy

12.1 CRISPR-GNDM Modalis Therapeutics Platform

12.2 Intellia Therapeutics - Modular Platform

12.3 Editas Medicine CRISPR Gene Editing Platform

12.4 CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Editing Technology - ERS Genomics

12.5 CRISTARS Gene Editing Technology Innovation Platform- BRL Medicine

12.6 Gene Editing-BDmRNA Platform Shanghai BDgene

12.7 Kamau Therapeutics Next-Generation Gene Editing Platform

12.8 Excision BioTherapeutics CRISPR Gene Editing Technology

13. Global CRISPR-Cas9 Therapy Market Dynamics



13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Market Achilles Heels



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 4D Molecular Therapeutics

14.2 Arbor Biotechnologies

14.3 ASC Therapeutics

14.4 C4U Corporation

14.5 Casebia Therapeutics

14.6 CRISPR Therapeutics

14.7 Editas Medicine

14.8 Intellia Therapeutics

14.9 Nkarta Therapeutics

14.10 Vertex Pharmaceuticals

