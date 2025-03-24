Legal Technology Market Analysis, Shares and Growth Forecast (2025-2029 & 2034), Featuring RELX, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer, OpenText Corporation, LexisNexis Legal & Professional Company and More

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Technology Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The legal technology market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $30.33 billion in 2024 to $33.25 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing legal workload and complexity, regulatory compliance requirements, rise of e-discovery solutions, globalization and cross-border legal challenges, client expectations for efficiency.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the legal technology market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: RELX PLC; Thomson Reuters; Wolters Kluwer N.V.; OpenText Corporation; LexisNexis Legal & Professional Company



The legal technology market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $47.61 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased focus on cybersecurity, cloud-based legal services, focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), cost pressures in legal operations, blockchain for smart contracts. Major trends in the forecast period include blockchain technology for legal processes, remote work and virtual collaboration, integration of legal technology in education, regulatory technology (regtech), e-discovery and digital forensics.



The surge in litigation and investigations is anticipated to drive the growth of the legal technology market. For example, in February 2023, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) obtained over $2.2 billion in settlements and judgments from civil cases involving fraud and false claims under the False Claims Act (FCA) in 2022. Consequently, the increase in litigation and investigations is a key driver for the growth of the legal technology market.



The increasing demand for remote work is expected to drive the growth of the legal technology market in the future. For example, in September 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based agency of the United States Department of Labor, reported that the telework rate - the percentage of people working remotely for pay - has remained between 17.9% and 20% from October 2022 to August 2023. As a result, the increasing need for remote work is fueling the growth of the legal technology market.



Major companies in the legal technology market are addressing these challenges by developing innovative products that leverage artificial intelligence (AI). For instance, in September 2023, LegalZoom, a US-based legal technology and services company, launched Doc Assist, a free document summarization tool that leverages generative AI. This tool helps small businesses efficiently review documents, maintain organization, quickly grasp essential information, and access guidance from reputable attorneys for more informed decision-making. Doc Assist allows users to upload any legal document, providing instant key information, condensing critical clauses, and suggesting pertinent questions tailored to the document type. Combining Generative AI technology with LegalZoom's expertise, Doc Assist serves as a customized guide for navigating the complex realm of legal paperwork.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Case Management; Lead Management; Document Management; Billing and Accounting; Other Types

2) By Solution: E-Discovery; Legal Research; Legal Analytics; Document Management; Other Solutions

3) By End-User: Law Firms; Corporate Legal Departments; Other End-Users



Subsegments:



1) By Case Management: Client and Contact Management; Case Scheduling and Calendar Management; Task and Workflow Management

2) By Lead Management: Lead Capture and Tracking; Client Intake Management; Lead Conversion Tools

3) By Document Management: Document Storage and Retrieval; Document Collaboration and Sharing; Version Control and Audit Trail

4) By Billing and Accounting: Time Tracking and Billing; Expense Management; Financial Reporting and Invoicing

5) By Other Types: E-Discovery Tools; Contract Management; Legal Research Tools



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $33.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $47.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Legal Technology market report include:

RELX PLC

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

OpenText Corporation

LexisNexis Legal & Professional Company

DocuSign Inc.

LegalZoom

Dialpad

Dye & Durham Limited

The Access Group

Icertis Inc.

Relativity ODA LLC

Everlaw Inc.

iManage LLC

Anaqua Inc.

Nextpoint

Themis Solutions Inc.

Mitratech Holdings Inc.

Filevine Inc.

Practice Insight Pty. Ltd.

WiseTime Ltd.

TimeSolv Corporation

Clio

Fidu

Knovos LLC

Lawyaw

Legalboards

Mystacks Inc.

ProfitSolv LLC

