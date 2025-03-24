Japan Coffee Market 2025-2033: Size & Share Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecasts Featuring Starbucks, Nescafe, The Kraft Heinz Company, Lunchin Coffee, J M Smucker & More

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Coffee Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan coffee market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.47% from 2025 to 2033 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.66 billion by 2033, from US$ 5.43 billion in 2024. The increase in the demand for coffee is driven by an increase in coffee consumption, growth in specialty coffee shops, and a preference for premium and convenient coffee products among Japanese consumers due to the evolving lifestyles and tastes.



In Japan, coffee consumption mirrors a blend of traditional and modern preferences. It was introduced into Japan in the late 19th century and gained widespread popularity in the 20th century. Now, it's enjoyed in an array of venues, from old-fashioned kissaten to contemporary specialty coffee shops. The Japanese market for coffee focuses on quality and innovation. Consumers in Japan prefer premium blends, single-origin beans, and ready-to-drink options. Seasonal flavor variety in coffee and a new interest in bean production for sustainability and ethical sourcing also impact the trends of consumption.

Increasing demand for premium and specialty coffee



Japanese consumers increasingly focus on high-quality specialty coffee products as a change in taste for premium experiences. Specialty coffee shops with unique brewing methods, single-origin beans, and artisanal preparation techniques are driving this trend. The awareness and appreciation for quality coffee are also promoted through events such as coffee festivals and competitions. This growing demand for premium products also comes with heightened consumer interest in personalized coffee experiences, which has contributed to the increase in both specialty cafes and high-end home brewing equipment. Sept 2024, Armani/Caffe joins China's Cotti Coffee, UK-based Costa Coffee, South Korea's Hollys and Indian specialty coffee group Blue Tokai in launching in Japan.



Convenience Driving Ready-to-Drink Coffee Market



Due to its busy lifestyle, Japan has greatly been in demand of ready-to-drink coffee. This convenience beverage is everywhere-in vending machines, convenience stores, and supermarkets-always easily available for those always on the go. Players in the market are now coming up with innovation like premium cold brews, seasonal flavors, and functional varieties that are sugar-free or protein-enriched. The fast growth of RTD coffee lies in its range of products and strong distribution networks that attract the attention of younger and working consumers, and thus positions it as one of the fast-growing segments of the beverage industry. June 2024, Japan-based Ueshima Coffee Company, for the first time in the UK market, introduced two new ready-to-drink (RTD) canned coffees.



Focus on Sustainability and Health-Conscious Products



More health and sustainability awareness on the side of Japanese consumers is actually drawing in this increasing demand for eco-friendly, organic, and fair-trade coffee products. Brands should increase their offering on plant-based milk alternatives, recyclable packaging, and ethically sourced coffee beans to meet the demand. In addition, there is a trend toward low-calorie and nutrient-enriched coffee options that resonate with health-conscious buyers. This shift not only contributes to market growth but also fosters innovation and transparency in the development of coffee products. Nov 2024, Nestle Japan Ltd. announced the release of "Nescafe Gold Blend Caffeine Half," a regular soluble coffee with 50% less caffeine compared to typical coffee extracts.

Competition from Traditional Tea Culture



The deep-rooted tea culture in Japan is a challenge to the growth of the coffee market. Green tea, matcha, and other traditional teas are considered cultural beverages and have health benefits, making them the preferred drinks. Companies selling coffee face challenges in positioning their products as complementary rather than competing with tea. Developing unique offerings like matcha-flavored coffee or tea-inspired coffee blends can help mitigate this cultural barrier.



Aging Population and Declining Birthrate



An aging population and declining birthrate in Japan eliminate much of the long-term growth potential of the coffee market. Older consumers resist the uptake of new trends in coffee, and an ever-decreasing younger demographic curbs the amount of mainstream innovation required. To overcome this issue, companies are diversifying their portfolio to launch health-enhancing and convenient coffee for a cross-section of older and different demographics tailored to an aging society.



Japan Instant Coffee Market



Japan also continued its reliance on instant coffee mainly due to their being cheaper, easily available, and very convenient. Advancements in freeze-dried technologies and taste profile improvements of instant coffee were equivalent to those brewed. And as it stood all over vending machines and even stores for convenience purposes, it seemed like the need for busy customers. In addition, high-end types and special flavors are now becoming popular, and instant coffee is now a very important category that combines quality and affordability well in the Japanese coffee market. Jan 2025, Nestle Japan will begin to sell across Japan in March an instant coffee with half the amount of caffeine as regular coffee, according to what the company says is consumer concern about caffeine intake. Nescafe Gold Blend Caffeine Half is now sold at some Japanese drugstores and Amazon in 20-stick packs.



Japan Supermarket/Hypermarket Coffee Market



Supermarkets and hypermarkets are major players in the coffee distribution network in Japan. These retail houses provide a variety of products, from local brands to international ones. These retail houses cater to diverse consumer tastes through instant coffee, ground coffee, and specialty products. To increase customer interaction, they often run promotional activities, offers, and launch new products. The increasing options of specialty and environmentally friendly coffees also point to the change in consumer attitudes toward quality and sustainability in coffee.



Northeast Japan Coffee Market



Consumer preferences in Northeast Japan are strongly influenced by the harsher climate as consumers demand higher volumes of hot coffee drinks when the temperatures tend to drop below freezing during winter. Local cafes and bigger chains are popular in the local coffee culture. These provide a broad range of hot, comforting beverages that are tailor-made to fit regional tastes. Many of them include locally available ingredients and flavors that are a favorite among locals, with emphasis on rich, warming brews. Specialty coffee shops are beginning to gain prominence in the country's coffee culture, attracting the younger crowd as well as tourist curiosity. The focus is on artisanal brewing techniques, unique flavor profiles, and high-quality beans that appeal to people who are looking for a higher experience of coffee. Seasonal offerings such as winter-spiced lattes and holiday-themed brews along with a wide array of flavored coffees have carved out a niche and enjoy a strong market presence in this region. This balance of heritage and modern coffee offers both comfort and innovation to suit the diverse needs of consumers in Northeast Japan.



Midwest Japan Coffee Market



At the heart of the Midwest region in Japan, an interesting amalgamation of old traditional tea culture and a budding enthusiasm for coffee is captivating the people of this place. There has been increasing desire from inhabitants for specialty coffees and hence these specialty coffee tools started flooding many households as signs of a widening culture appreciation among locals. Most small-town-based local roasting artists create such perfect artisan blend mixes to resonate perfectly with cafe markets that often treat patrons and connoisseurs alike over coffee master brewings in extremely homely atmospheres. Additionally, ready-to-drink coffee from vending machines is also a preferred option by busy professionals due to the old meeting new in this culturally rich area.



Southern Japan Coffee Market



The Southern part of Japan is famous for its rich agricultural heritage that affects its coffee market. Locally sourced and sustainable coffee products form a big thrust in the region. This shows how the community holds environmental stewardship and the local farmers at a high premium. Instant coffee and ready-to-drink beverages hold a large share of the market in this area, with people here prioritizing convenience and value for money in their daily life. These products are in high demand among busy people and families who value the convenience of quick preparation and accessibility. The growing interest in premium coffee experiences is a gradual transformation within the market, where consumers are exploring more refined flavors and artisanal brewing methods. Labelling of single-origin beans, methods of craft roasting, and distinctive tasting notes has come to represent quality over the quantity as found in the burgeoning coffee culture of Southern Japan.



West Japan Coffee Market



West Japan, an area filled with cultural history and modern vibrancy, boasts such significant cities as Osaka and Kyoto. These cities embody a thriving cafe culture that successfully blends traditional techniques with contemporary sensibilities. Artisanal coffee culture in Kyoto is a true standout, stressing the art of craftsmanship and devotion to the brew process. Local coffee shops tend to have pour-over and siphon coffee as hand-brewed methods, demonstrating the expertise of the baristas, who emphasize quality and flavor. The atmosphere in these shops usually reflects the old city aesthetic, with most of the shops including traditional Japanese design elements that provide a peaceful atmosphere for customers. Osaka, on the other hand, is an entirely different side of the coin: it's all about urban energy.



Specialty coffees and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages are demanded by the city's dynamic population, comprising young professionals and students. Consequently, the landscape of cafes in Osaka is very diverse, ranging from trendy coffee shops that serve innovative brews to convenience stores offering various premium RTD options. Seasonal menus, like those of pumpkin-spiced lattes in fall or sakura-flavored refreshments in spring, appeal to a broad constituency eager to discover new flavors.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

1. Starbucks

2. Nescafe

3. The Kraft Heinz Company

4. Lunchin Coffee

5. J M Smucker

6. Coca Cola

7. Dutch Bros

8. Keurig Dr Pepper

9. JDE PEET'S N.V.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.4% Regions Covered Japan

Key Topics Covered



1. Introductions



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. Japan Coffee Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By Region



7. Product Type

7.1 Instant Coffee

7.2 Ground Coffee

7.3 Whole Grain

7.4 Others



8. Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

8.2 Convenience Store

8.3 Online Platform

8.4 Others



9. Region

9.1 Northeast

9.2 Midwest

9.3 South

9.4 West



10. Porter's Five Forces

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

10.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

10.3 Threat of New Entrants

10.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

10.5 Threat of Substitute Products



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Company Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62pp5b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.