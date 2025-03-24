Sailboats Market Analysis Report 2025-2029 & 2034: Shares by Hull Type, Length, Application, Region and Company, Featuring Groupe Beneteau, Jeanneau, HanseYachts, Bavaria Yachtbau, and Catalina Yachts

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sailboat Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sailboat market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $6.35 billion in 2024 to $6.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, a rise in disposable income, increase in spending on recreational activities, and a rise in leisure trips.

Key Companies Profiled: Groupe Beneteau; Jeanneau; HanseYachts AG; Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH; Catalina Yachts



The sailboat market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising government support, rapid urbanization, a growing population, the increasing number of water sporting events and boat shows, the increasing use of social media, and the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals.

Major trends in the forecast period include use of artificial intelligence (AI) for advanced navigation, new product developments for higher performance in strong winds, strategic collaborations and acquisitions to improve product portfolio, development of solar and wind powered boats, and focus on integrating sustainable materials in boat manufacturing.



The rising popularity of marine activities is anticipated to drive the growth of the sailboat market. For instance, in June 2024, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a U.S.-based government agency, reported that in 2022, the marine economy contributed $476.2 billion, or 1.8% of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP), an increase from $424.2 billion in 2021, representing 1.7% or $776.9 billion of gross output. Therefore, the increase in marine activities is expected to boost the demand for sailboats during the forecast period.



The rising number of water sports events and boat shows is expected to further stimulate the growth of the sailboat market. For instance, in November 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, reported that boating and fishing activities reached an estimated $60.86 billion in 2022, an increase from $58.48 billion in 2021. Thus, the growing number of water sports events and boat shows is expected to drive the global sailboat market.



A prominent trend in the sailboats market is the emphasis on product innovations. For example, Aeolos Composites, a UAE-based high-performance yacht designer and producer, launched the Aeolos P30 in January 2022. This conventional series yacht incorporates a twin rudder system and a single rudder system in its design, specifically catering to sailing in strong winds.



Sailboat manufacturers are increasingly harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize sailboat performance, bolster safety measures, and enhance decision-making capabilities. SEA.AI, an Austria-based company specializing in marine applications of machine vision and AI, introduced the OSCAR System in August 2022. This navigation equipment combines AI with thermal and low-light cameras to enhance offshore cruising safety. The system utilizes FLIR thermal imaging technology to detect and avoid floating objects that may be challenging to discern. OSCAR's embedded RGB and FLIR thermal camera system, coupled with AI-driven vision and data analyzing algorithms, aids sailors in collision avoidance by identifying and assessing potential risks.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Hull Type: Monohull, Multi-Hull

2) By Length: Up To 20 ft, 20-50 ft, Above 50 ft

3) By Application: Recreation, Racing, Sail Training



Subsegments:



1) By Monohull: Standard Monohull; Performance Monohull; Cruiser Monohull; Racing Monohull

2) By Multi-Hull: Catamarans; Trimarans; Performance Multi-Hull; Cruising Multi-Hull



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

