Artificial Intelligence in Social Media - Global Industry Report 2025, with Profiles of 40+ Companies including Converseon, Hootsuite, LinkedIn, Meltwater, Meta, Sprout Social, Synthesio & Talkwalker

The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media was valued at US$2.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.



AI in social media has transformed how platforms operate and interact with users, enhancing user experiences and streamlining operations. AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of data to personalize content, recommending posts, ads, and friends that align with individual user preferences. This personalization not only increases user engagement but also maximizes advertising revenue for social media companies. Machine learning models predict which content is likely to be most engaging based on user behavior, ensuring that the feed remains relevant and compelling. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants provide immediate customer service, handling common inquiries and improving overall user satisfaction. These AI-driven tools help social media platforms deliver a seamless and tailored experience, keeping users engaged for longer periods.



The application of AI in social media extends beyond personalization to include content moderation and security. With the vast amount of user-generated content posted every second, platforms face significant challenges in monitoring and regulating posts. AI systems are employed to detect and remove harmful content, including hate speech, fake news, and explicit material, more efficiently than human moderators. These systems use natural language processing and image recognition technologies to identify problematic content swiftly. Moreover, AI plays a crucial role in identifying and mitigating cyber threats, such as fake accounts and malicious bots, that can disrupt the user experience and spread misinformation. By automating these processes, social media platforms can maintain a safer and more trustworthy environment for their users.



The growth in the AI in social media market is driven by several factors, reflecting the evolving needs and technological advancements within the industry. One significant driver is the increasing volume of data generated by social media users, necessitating advanced AI algorithms to analyze and leverage this data effectively. The rising demand for personalized user experiences and targeted advertising also propels the adoption of AI technologies. Additionally, the need for efficient and scalable content moderation solutions to manage the vast amounts of user-generated content is a crucial factor. The proliferation of social media platforms and the competitive landscape push companies to continuously innovate and integrate AI to enhance their services.

Furthermore, advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision technologies enable more sophisticated AI applications, driving their adoption in social media. Lastly, the increasing concerns about privacy and security, coupled with regulatory pressures, compel social media companies to utilize AI for robust content and user management solutions, ensuring compliance and maintaining user trust. These factors collectively drive the rapid growth and integration of AI in the social media sector.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Component (Solutions, Services)

Technology (Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing)

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

Application (Sales & Marketing, Customer Experience Management, Predictive Risk Assessment, Other Applications)

Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the AI Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.6%. The AI Services segment is also set to grow at 21.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the AI Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.6%. The AI Services segment is also set to grow at 21.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.6% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adobe Systems, Amazon Web Services, Converseon, Google, Hootsuite and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 534 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Competitive Scenario

Select Advancements

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Technologies Enabling AI

Artificial Intelligence Continues to be on an Upward Trend

Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 & 2027

Enormous Challenges for Artificial Intelligence

Challenges in Deployment of AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media: A Prelude

Artificial Intelligence: A Transformative Force with Engaging Story for Social Media

Host of Compelling Benefits of AI for Social Media

AI for Social Media: Limitations Indicating Need for Human Touch

The All-Encompassing & Exciting Universe of AI Applications for Social Media

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

AI-Generated Content in Social Media: Bundle of Opportunities

Pandemic Impact on the Market

Market Challenges and Restraints

Hurdles in AI-Created Content on Social Platforms

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Social Media Trends Creating Perfect Landscape for Artificial Intelligence

AI Provides Real Time Information to Target Audience

Digital Capabilities for Social Media Platforms Move to Next Level with AI

Factors Making AI a Powerful Buzz in Social Media Domain

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2024E

Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Function: 2024E

Accelerating AI Growth Backed by Future Secure Digital Infrastructure

Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum

Big Data Overload Accelerates Content Chaos Challenge Amid Rising Need for Information Governance (IG)

Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data: Volume of Data Generated, Stored & Consumed Worldwide (In Zettabytes)

Increasing investments and R&D in AI Start-Ups to Jack up Market Demand

Number of AI Startups with $1 Billion Valuations for the Years 2014-2023

AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2023)

Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015 through 2023

AI Technology's Huge Impact on Social Media Attracts Big Tech Companies for Long Term Investments

AI / ML Offers Significant ROI Possibilities for Enterprises

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence Leads to Regulation Concern in Enterprises

Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure Gaining Importance in Modern Enterprises

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications

Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI Application in Marketing

Generative AI Gains Traction in Various Sales and Marketing Functions

The Rise of Generative (GAI) Exemplified!: % Share of Generative AI Data in Total Data Produced for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

World Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Geographic Region - Annual Revenues in US$ Million (2023E and 2030F)

Gen Z Executives Are More Inclined to Adopt GAI Compared to Their Millennial and Gen X Counterparts

Adoption of GAI in the Workplace in the U.S. by Generation as of the Year 2023 Generation % Executives Adoption GAI

AI Enables Availability of Effective Data for Public Health Services

Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2024E

eCommerce Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity for Social Media AI

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 Through 2025

Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the Business Case for Social Media AI

Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 2026, 2028 & 2030

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning & Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands

Emphasis on Social Advertising

Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers

Social Media Adoption Worldwide: % of Active Users Compared to Total Population for 2023E

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms

Top Social media Platforms by Number of Monthly Active Users (In Millions): 2023

IT Infrastructure Management Realm Emerges as Next Destination for AI Technologies

Industry Collaboration with AI & ML Solutions to Optimize Digital Transformation Strategies

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential

Deep Learning & ML-Based Tools Fuel Self-Service Automation

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Social Media AI Market

Consumer Attitude towards Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group in the US: 2023

Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Social Media

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Converseon, Inc.

Google

Hootsuite Inc.

IBM

LinkedIn

Meltwater

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Sprinklr

Sprout Social, Inc.

Synthesio

Talkwalker

X Corp.

