Mass Spectrometry Market Analysis 2025-2030 by Product (Instrument, Software & Services), Sample (LC-MS, GC-MS), Application (Omics, Drug Discovery, Food, Environmental), End User (Pharma, Biotech) and Region

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry Market by Product (Instrument (Triple Quadrupole, Q-TOF, FTMS, Quadrupole, TOF), Software & Services), Sample (LC-MS, GC-MS), Application (Omics, Drug Discovery, Food, Environmental), End User (Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mass spectrometry market is estimated to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030 from USD 6.33 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



The market's growth can be attributed to mass spectrometers' applications in environmental sample testing of analytes like PFAS and microplastics in environmental testing which are expected to increase. The pharmaceutical industry's allocation of larger budgets for research and development and government regulation on drug safety will increase demand for mass spectrometers. Increasing investments in energy exploration and climate studies will stimulate demand for mass spectrometers. Also, the sensitive qualitative and quantitative mandates for food and beverage testing are expected to increase the demand in the mass spectrometry market.



In terms of product, the instruments segment accounted the largest share in the global mass spectrometry market for the year 2023



Based on the product, the mass spectrometry is segmented into instruments and software & services. The hybrid mass spectrometry segment accounts for the largest share of the mass spectrometry market. Hybrid mass spectrometers exhibit, rapid and high-resolution testing abilities with more accurate and precise results. Hybrid mass spectrometers incorporate at least two component mass analyzers of different types arranged in sequence from the ion source to the ion detector. This greatly increases their sensitivity, accuracy, resolution, and efficiency, which drives their adoption on a significant level when compared to single mass analyzers. Moreover, analyses performed with hybrid mass spectrometers yield large volumes of complex data at high speed and resolution and result in accurate and better analysis, companies tend to provide software to manage and analyze such data sets.



The growth of the mass spectrometry instruments market will primarily be driven by the procedural benefits offered by mass spectrometers as they can be used for different applications, such as classifying unknown substances by molecular weight measurement, measuring known compounds, and determining the structure and chemical properties of molecules.



In terms of sample preparation technique, the LC-MS segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period



LC-MS is one of the most commonly used analytical techniques in various sectors for the quantitation and identification of unknowns from a variety of complex samples. The use of LC-MS has expanded over the years as it offers both selectivity and specificity in analysis. With advances in mass spectrometry, the sensitivity and accuracy of this technique have further increased, allowing for the detection and identification of low-level analytes in complex sample matrices. Liquid chromatography (LC) is a technique widely used to separate compounds from a sample before analysis and is frequently coupled to mass spectrometry.



The advent of new applications of LC-MS for testing emerging contaminants from third-party testing service providers and labs has increased in the last three years. All these conditions have helped LC-MS to acquire a major share in the mass spectrometry market.



In terms of applications, the OMICS research segment registered the fastest growth during the forecast period



Due to the high sensitivity and selection of mass spectrometry, it has also found applications in genomics research to characterize single nucleotide polymorphisms and short tandem repeats. In metabolomics, mass spectrometry has also shown promising results in diabetes studies, as it helps in distinguishing specific changes in the serum profile of metabolites extracted from healthy people and those with type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is also effective in newborn screening, leading to a portfolio of multiplexing assays for congenital metabolic errors.



The OMICS research segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have facilitated the advancement of diagnostics & biomarker identification applications in the R&D sector, leading to its significant growth and dominance in the industry in the upcoming years.



In terms of end users, the pharmaceutical companies acquired the largest share of the global mass spectrometry market



Several regulations for pharmaceutical manufacturing sites have been implemented that confines the metal residues and endotoxins in pharmaceutical products to certain limits, this is quantified on parameters for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in production volume. These constrictions have prompted pharmaceutical companies to procure and utilize mass spectrometers in their QC departments. Also, the anticipated revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period is attributed to the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry worldwide and the technological advancements in the pharmaceutical sectors. All these factors have favored the adoption mass spectrometry technique more to deliver quality end products.

Research Coverage



The research report examines the mass spectrometry market by product, sample preparation technique, application, end-users, and geography. This research covers factors that are driving market expansion, analyzes prospects and parameters faced by industries in the present time, and provides specifics on the competitive landscape considering market leaders and small and medium enterprises. This research also estimates the revenue of different market segments by considering five regions along with micro-market analysis.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 365 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Regulatory Emphasis and Privatization of Environmental Testing Services Growing Application of Mass Spectrometry in Clinical and Forensic Settings Rising Focus on Drug Safety Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical Research & Development

Restraints Capital-Intensive Investments for High-End Equipment Time-Consuming Sample Preparation Steps

Opportunities Development of Novel Mass Sensors and Nanopore Ion Sources Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges Inadequate Infrastructure and Shortage of Skilled Professionals



Additional Insights Covered in the Report

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Case Study Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Unmet Needs

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Mass Spectrometry Market

Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Danaher

Bruker

Shimadzu Corporation

MKS Instruments

PerkinElmer

Jeol Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Ametek.Inc.

Jasco Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Analytik Jena GmbH+Co. KG

Hiden Analytical

Leco Corporation

Rigaku Holdings Corporation

Youngin Chromass

Scion Instruments

Kore Technology

Process Insights, Inc.

Masstech

Advion, Inc.

Spacetek Technology AG

Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH

Skyray Instruments USA, Inc.

Microsaic

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itgsav

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.