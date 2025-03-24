Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Report 2025-2030: Shares Analysis & Forecasts for Aerial Work Platforms, Forklifts, Cranes, Earthmoving Equipment, Trucks, Tractors, Telehandlers and Other Products

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Earthmoving Equipment, Tractors, Trucks, Cranes, Forklifts, Telehandlers, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global material handling equipment telematics market size is estimated to reach USD 15.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2025 to 2030. Technological advancements in the field of telematics and improved connectivity services have resulted in increased integration of telematics solutions in off-highway equipment.







Rising number of sensor nodes being embedded in the equipment are used to transmit real-time data and collect a variety of information regarding equipment's location, fuel consumption, and distance traveled, among others. This data is further being used by fleet operators to make prompt business decisions and improve their operational efficiency. Material handling equipment telematics solutions are also increasingly enabling operators to monitor and manage fleet operations in real time to improve cost savings, productivity, and customer gratification.



Material handling equipment telematics solutions are being increasingly integrated into a range of equipment used in the construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and mining industries. The adoption of telematics solutions in the construction sector is especially rising as numerous OEMs are deploying these solutions in their products for added benefits such as keeping an effective track of equipment performance, reduction in fuel consumption, and theft reduction. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global material handling equipment telematics market.



However, lack of advanced networking technologies in developing regions, which are required for enabling reliable and high-speed connected infrastructures, is likely to present substantial concerns regarding data privacy and data security. This will, thus, hinder the adoption of telematics in material handling equipment. Furthermore, concerns such as complexity of deployment of telematics solutions and lack of standardization are also expected to hamper growth prospects of the market.



Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Report Highlights

By product, the truck segment accounted for 33.3% of the overall revenue in 2024. Growing concerns related to vehicle security, safety, and traffic congestion are expected to drive the growth of the truck telematics segment.

In regions such as North America and Europe, wireless connectivity infrastructure is well-developed, facilitating widespread investments in telematics solutions among fleet operators.

North America dominated the globl market with a revenue share of 46.1% in 2024, due to the region's advanced technological landscape, characterized by robust IT infrastructure and high-speed internet connectivity.

Key players are focused on collaboration opportunities with numerous stakeholders and innovations through increased resources diverted towards R&D activities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4. Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.1. Aerial Work Platform

4.2.2. Forklifts

4.2.3. Cranes

4.2.4. Earthmoving Equipment

4.2.5. Trucks

4.2.6. Tractors

4.2.7. Telehandlers

4.2.8. Others

Chapter 5. Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia-Pacific

5.2.4. Latin America

5.2.5. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 6. Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market: Competitive Analysis

6.1. Company Categorization

6.2. Company Market Positioning

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing

6.4.1. Caterpillar

6.4.2. Toyota Material Handling

6.4.3. The Raymond Corporation

6.4.4. CLARK MLE B.V.

6.4.5. Konecranes

6.4.6. Hiab

6.4.7. MCE (Mahindra Construction Equipment)

6.4.8. Doosan Corporation

6.4.9. HD Hyundai Construction Equipment India Private Limited

6.4.10. JLG Industries

6.4.11. Trackunit Corporation

6.4.12. ZTR Control Systems LLC

