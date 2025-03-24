North America $46+ Bn Digital Twin Market Forecast to 2031: Integration of AI, AR, VR, and Other Advanced Technologies Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Digital Twin Market Forecast to 2031 - Regional Analysis - by Type, Enterprise Size, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America digital twin market was valued at US$ 3.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 46.05 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 37.3% from 2023 to 2031.



Integrating technologies such as AI, machine learning, VR, and AR with digital twins enhances the decision-making capabilities of users and businesses. Virtual reality and augmented reality enable a more immersive experience, allowing users to interact with virtual models and thoroughly analyze all aspects related to them. Artificial intelligence and machine learning provide meaningful insights into the data generated from these simulations. This enables better decision-making while designing, developing, and optimizing complex industrial systems.





The North America digital twin market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In terms of revenue, North America dominated the North America digital twin market share in 2023. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological innovations and adoption of advanced technologies. The region has witnessed huge adoptions of technologies such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain in the past three years across all the major industry verticals. With the rising penetration of digitization in various industries, the digital twin has become a vital component of business. In addition, the region is home to a majority of key market players such as IBM Corporation; Oracle; Microsoft; ANSYS, Inc; and PTC, leading to the North America digital twin market growth.



Moreover, North America is focused on introducing digital twin technology for the semiconductor industry. The government authorities are investing in fostering the semiconductor industry. In May 2024, the Biden-Harris Administration issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) seeking proposals from eligible applicants for activities to establish and operate a CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute focused on digital twins for the semiconductor industry. Digital twins are virtual models that mimic the structure, context, and behavior of a physical counterpart.



The CHIPS for America Program anticipates ?US$ 285 million for a first-of-its-kind institute focused on the development, validation, and use of digital twins for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly, and test processes. The CHIPS Manufacturing USA Institute is the first Manufacturing USA institute launched by the Department of Commerce under the Biden Administration.



The North America digital twin market players are expanding their businesses in North America, which is contributing to the regional market growth. In April 2024, Datech, the specialist design software business of TD SYNNEX, and Unity, the platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time apps, games, and experiences across multiple platforms, announced an agreement for Datech to offer Unity Pro and Unity Industry across North America and Europe, alongside its existing Unity offering in Asia Pacific and Japan. Unity is used to create dynamic digital twins, resulting in highly realistic models of products and constructions for simulation and testing. The result helps accelerate business decision-making, forecasting, and experimentation.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the North America digital twin market.

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America digital twin market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the North America digital twin market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Some of the leading companies in the North America Digital Twin Market include:

General Electric Co

Microsoft Corp

Siemens AG

Dassault Systemes SE

PTC Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

International Business Machines Corp

Oracle Corp

Ansys, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $46.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.3% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Digital Twin Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 Software Providers

4.2.2 Service Providers and System Integrators

4.2.3 End-Users

4.2.4 List of Vendors in the Value Chain



5. North America Digital Twin Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of IoT Devices

5.1.2 Large-Scale Digital Transformation and Industry 4.O Adoption Across Enterprises

5.1.3 Surging Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Development Cost

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Number of Smart City Projects

5.4 Trends

5.4.1 Integration of AI, AR, VR, and Other Advanced Technologies

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints



6. Digital Twin Market - North America Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Digital Twin Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.3 Digital Twin Market Forecast Analysis



7. North America Digital Twin Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Asset Twin

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Asset Twin: Digital Twin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 System Twin

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 System Twin: Digital Twin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Process Twin

7.4 Parts/Component Twin



8. North America Digital Twin Market Analysis - by Enterprise Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Large Enterprises: Digital Twin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 SMEs

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 SMEs: Digital Twin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)



9. North America Digital Twin Market Analysis - by End User

9.1 Manufacturing

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Manufacturing: Digital Twin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Aerospace & Defense

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Retail

9.6 Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6ubvn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment