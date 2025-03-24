Syracuse PGI Lemon Boom in production, but still modest exports

Production of the yellow citrus fruit grew by 28.7% between 2023 and 2022 and the consumer value by 16.7%. Data from the Ismea - Qualivita 2024 Survey.

The LemON project financed by the European Union promotes the lemon also on the foreign markets of Poland and Romania.

SYRACUSE, Sicily, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Production of Syracuse PGI Lemon increased by 28.7% between 2023 and 2022, according to data from the latest Ismea - Qualivita 2024 Report on Italian PDO, PGI and TSG food and wine production. The good performance of the citrus fruit from Ortigia is also confirmed by the growth in value to consumption: +16.7%. And for the 2024/2025 campaign that is about to end, the numbers are also encouraging.

Despite the difficult context of recent years for the lemon sector, with a drop in consumption and increasingly fierce competition, especially from countries such as Spain, Turkey and North Africa, the Syracuse Lemon PGI seems to be experiencing a positive moment on the production front. An increase of 28.7% compared to the previous year is significant. A combination of factors is probably behind it: favourable climatic conditions, investment in sustainable cultivation techniques, and an increased focus on product quality. The PGI mark helps to stand out on the market, focusing on certified origin and superior organoleptic characteristics compared to other imported lemons.

Moreover, Sicily ranks second in Italy for the number of PDO and PGI products, only behind Emilia Romagna. The work of the Consortium for the Protection of the Syracuse PGI Lemon has been fundamental precisely in this: it has not only limited itself in guaranteeing quality standards, but it also played a strategic role in the promotion and enhancement of the product, strengthening the identity of the brand. The increase in marketed volumes, in a complex market context, proves that the Consortium's actions are going in the right direction. Awareness-raising campaigns and consumer education on the importance of traceability, certified origin and environmentally friendly cultivation methods are creating greater awareness.

On the other hand, the export figures for Syracuse PGI Lemon are still low. This is why the European LemON project, promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of the Syracuse PGI Lemon, co-financed by the European Union and coordinated by CSO Italy was launched in Italy, Poland, and Romania.

Quality, tradition, and zero waste are the concepts behind the LemON project – Syracuse Lemon PGI: capture the essence of Sicily! in a three-year period full of activities and appointments. By the end of the project (March 2027), the Syracuse Lemon PGI will have ‘spoken’ to more than 22 million purchase managers in Italy and 11 million young consumers and traders in Poland and Romania, for a total of almost 34 million people, generating an increase in consumption equal to additional sales of more than 5 million euro.

Considered one of the products of excellence in Europe's agricultural and food heritage, the Syracuse Lemon PGI represents 100% of the certified product and is located in an area where 32% of Italian lemon production comes from, which ranks second in Europe in terms of quantity, after Spain. The quality guaranteed by the production regulations and the attention to detail handed down through years of experience translate into a product capable of enhancing the quality policies of the European Union by combining the communication of Made in Europe production excellence with fundamental values such as environmental sustainability and concrete strategies to combat food waste.

News about the Consortium for the Protection of Syracuse Lemon PGI.

The Consorzio di Tutela del Limone di Siracusa IGP is one of the most important citrus growing communities in Europe. Formed on July 13, 2000, it includes 163 consortium members: 130 producers, 60 packers, 36 users and 62 ambassadors, for a vocated area of 1,450.91 hectares, representing 32% of Italian production. At the production level, the Consortium represents 100% of the production of Limone di Siracusa PGI, and at the national level 3 lemons out of 100 come from the Syracuse area. The Consortium's tasks include identifying the production areas and varieties to be subject to protection, supervising activities in the area of origin and in the markets on the correct use of the name "Limone di Siracusa IGP," and carrying out promotional initiatives in Italy and abroad aimed at spreading knowledge, the image of the product and the IGP trademark.

Funded by the European Union. However, the views expressed belong to the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting administration can be held responsible for them.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81b6e053-78ea-4b90-a037-006daf5dbfa0



