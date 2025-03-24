A USD$25 billion public-private Ghana climate futures and socio-economic initiative is agreed

The Ghana Green Guard USD$25 billion climate futures initiative agreement commits to deliver a series of diversified regenerative solutions to drive a healthier and more sustainable future for all Ghanaians. The agreement is a public-private collaborative partnership between the developer CarbonPura Africa, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) representing the government of Ghana and PSPH (Private Sector Participation in Health). Leveraging carbon financing, and carbon and biodiversity monetisation, the agreement will drive environmental restoration, clean water access, and community-based social programmes in Ghana.

ACCRA, Republic of Ghana, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonPura pioneers Ghana Green Guard, a transformative series of privately funded environmental protection, restoration, and climate-smart projects and initiatives bespoke to the landscape of Ghana. The Ghana Green Guard Agreement harnesses the power of leveraging a climate futures ecosystem combined with flows unlocked from carbon finance to address critical climate and sustainability challenges while advancing Ghana’s environmental restoration and socio-economic development goals.

Chief Executive Officer of the EPA of Ghana, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse says “the Ghana Green Guard Agreement is a significant milestone in Ghana’s environmental journey and marks the beginning of a new era in public-private stakeholder engagement to implement development practices and leverage international carbon markets to achieve sustainability, protect our water bodies and secure a healthier and more prosperous future for all Ghanaians.”

One of the most significant nature-based project methodology solutions globally it will generate over 305 million high-quality, investment-grade carbon credits across 12 million hectares of diverse landscapes with a projected cumulative revenue of $10.4 billion over 25 years.





across with a projected cumulative revenue of over 25 years. Each project supports Ghana’s socio-economic and community enhancement programmes and initiatives to empower women, children, and the most vulnerable farmers and communities.





Aligns international and local partners, government support, NGO and University Collaboration, all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, and Ghana’s net-zero and global climate commitments.





Immediate intervention to enhance Ghana’s water security using the most effective and sustainable solutions and technologies that ensure long-term protection and safeguarding for the provision of clean water and the restoration of polluted water sources caused by illegal mining.



Ghana Green Guard combines the relationship driven socio-economic benefits of a public–private partnership to deliver projects that align seamlessly with President Mahama’s Policies for the Future of Ghana, Ghana’s net-zero and global climate commitments and all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. The agreement will utilise restorative and ecosystem vision - not only in project execution but from new relationship driven economic models fuelled by investment grade biodiversity and carbon credit projects.

Dr. Fred Bedzrah, the Vice President of Operations for CarbonPura Africa, stated that “the Green Guard Ghana Agreement sets a new benchmark for environmental and socio-economic impact and is a bold step forward toward positioning Ghana as a leader in sustainable carbon finance by integrating transparent governance, investment grade carbon credit generation, and inclusive community engagement. CarbonPura is proud to deliver a framework that enhances global climate action and ensures tangible benefits for healthier local communities and ecosystems. Ghana demonstrates how high-integrity restorative biodiversity and climate smart projects can drive sustainability and long-term investment confidence.”

The Ghana Green Guard Project leverages 12 million hectares of risk assessed eligible land across various regions of Ghana, strategically and with scientific rigour, chosen for their ecological, biodiversity and socio-economic potential. The expansive project ensures scalable investment-grade carbon credit generation goals and sustained environmental improvement by carefully integrating targeted activities such as reforestation, regenerative agriculture, illegal mining restoration and coastal environment restoration.

The Executive Director of PSPH Dr. Francis Adjei adds that “True sustainability is not just about restoring the environment—it’s about restoring hope, dignity, and opportunity for the most vulnerable. Through the Ghana Green Guard initiatives, we are ensuring that climate action translates into better healthcare, stronger communities, and a future where no one is left behind.”

Cath Thrupp, the Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Planet, says that “Ghana is leading the way in terms of showcasing a sustainable future for their country and the world. They are actively originating large-scale decarbonisation and landscape restoration programmes that will support their country to transition to net zero. In working with the global carbon markets to support this transition, Ghana is actively creating new jobs and opportunities for local communities. As a company, Carbon Planet is honoured to work with the Government and people of Ghana to create a sustainable future, with no one left behind”.

Each project methodology activity is designed to deliver long-term environmental and socio-economic benefits, creating a positive feedback loop where ecological improvements—such as increased biodiversity, improved soil fertility, and enhanced coastal resilience—foster sustainable community development, employment creation, strengthen food security, provide clean water, eliminate species extinction, and drive long-term economic resilience across regions dependent on agricultural and coastal livelihoods.

Mark Phillips, the Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Capital Corporation, says that “through strategic collaboration with Carbon Planet we lead the Ghana Green Guard project origination and ensure that all credits are investment ready, meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance and financial integrity and achieve long term environmental and social impact. This initiative exemplifies how carbon finance can drive real change, protecting ecosystems, empowering communities, and supporting Ghana’s climate commitments. Through Ghana Green Guard, we demonstrate that carbon markets can be a force for equitable and sustainable development.”

The Parties to the Ghana Green Guard Agreement

About the EPA

The EPA is the leading statutory body for protecting and improving the environment in Ghana and is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse. Recognising the need for stronger oversight, the Environmental Protection Act 2025 (Act 1124) was enacted. Effective from January 6, 2025, this Act elevated the EPA to an Authority, expanding its mandate to regulate, protect, coordinate, and oversee all matters pertaining to the environment. This new legislation marks a pivotal moment in the EPA’s evolution towards greater environmental stewardship and governance.

For further information on Ghana EPA, please visit: www.epa.gov.gh/new/

For media enquiries, please contact: info@epa.gov.gh

About CarbonPura

CarbonPura Africa is the Ghana Green Guard lead developer and is committed to advancing global sustainability through large-scale innovative carbon management and stewardship initiatives that transform environmental goals into impactful realities.

CarbonPura is dedicated to pioneering projects that meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals and propelling the world towards a greener and more prosperous future.

CarbonPura provides end-to-end expertise in net-zero advisory and bespoke solutions that ensure each project contributes to carbon reduction and enhances ecological and social value. CarbonPura integrates top-tier methodologies with community-based conservation efforts for land, forestry wetland and marine ecosystems protection and restoration with scalable carbon solutions.

The social capital and ecological model demand the highest degree of team expertise, including ecologists and environmental auditors, trusted partners and strategic alliances, to enhance the capabilities for CarbonPura in carbon-backed funding, project development, and community reinvestment. CarbonPura navigate market complexities with data-driven precision, ensuring each project maximises value and supports global sustainability.

For more information, visit: www.carbonpura.com/greenguard

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melanie Budden

melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

About Private Sector Participation in Health

Private Sector Participation in Health (PSPH) is a leading not-for-profit organisation driving transformative healthcare and social development in Ghana’s most vulnerable communities. As a key partner in the Ghana Green Guard Agreement, PSPH integrates healthcare, education, and social empowerment into climate resilience efforts. Through innovative public-private partnerships, PSPH expands access to essential healthcare, empowers women and youth, and fosters alternative livelihoods, creating lasting socio-economic impact. By bridging corporate Ghana with grassroots needs, PSPH ensures that sustainability, health, and development go hand in hand; building stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities for generations to come.

For further information on PSPH, please visit: www.psphghana.com

For media enquiries, please contact: DrFred@carbonpura.com

About Carbon Capital Corporation [CCC]

CCC is an Australian registered company that operates under an Australian Authorised Financial Services License [278530]. CCC is part of the GBC Group and stands out in global carbon markets offering unique and specialised feasibility, origination, procurement, trading and advisory services for both the buy and sell side. With operations across Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Pacific CCC facilitates large scale carbon projects with stackable value methodologies that allow projects to generate multiple environmental and social co-benefits.

CCC utilises an integrated approach that combines financial structuring, technical expertise, and advanced technology, delivering unmatched value in carbon markets. By optimising carbon and biodiversity credits to meet the high standards demanded by institutional buyers, CCC achieve both financial returns and measured sustainability impact.

For more information, visit: www.carboncapitalcorporation.com

For media enquiries, please contact: markphillips@greenbondcorporation.com

About Carbon Planet

Carbon Planet is an Australian registered ecological company globally leading project feasibility, origination and technical development, bringing extensive expertise in carbon project execution and innovation. Carbon Planet picture a world where natural capital has value, investments are transparent, landholders can feed their families, and local communities can create new jobs and regenerative industries. This requires creating a world where trees and natural capital are valued.

For further information on CarbonPlanet, please visit: www.carbonplanet.io/

For media enquiries, please contact: cath@carbonplanet.io

Professor Nana Ama Browne Klutse, CEO of the Ghana Environmental Protection Agency with Dr Fred Bezrah, Vice President of CarbonPura Africa





Aerial photo in Ghana showing the decimated landscape and River Pra waterway caused by illegal mining (“galamsey”) that is a focus of Ghana Green Guard restorative initiatives.

