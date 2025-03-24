Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market Industry Report 2025-2035, with Corning, Diversified Biotech, Eppendorf, Green Elephant Biotech, Labcon, Polycarbin, QIAGEN and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable/Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Plastic, Type of Polymer, Type of Plasticware, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable laboratory plasticware market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.47 billion in the current year to USD 2.69 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period to 2035.

Sustainable / renewable plastic labware aims to lower the dependency on traditional lab plastics, which are solely derived from petrochemicals contributing significantly to plastic waste. Research indicates that biomedical and scientific labs generate around 5.5 million tons of plastic waste annually. This highlights the urgent need for the adoption of eco-friendly materials for the production of labware.

Sustainable laboratory plasticwares are produced using at least 90% certified plastic from bio-based raw materials. These eco-friendly options also feature enhanced recyclability, biodegradability, and reusability. The adoption of sustainable lab consumables not only significantly reduces the ecological footprint of scientific research and industrial laboratory operations but also addresses the growing regulatory pressures and sustainability goals. Additionally, adopting sustainable labware maintains the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance essential in laboratory settings. Examples of sustainable labware include bio-based / biodegradable laboratory plasticware, recycled lab plastics, and other recyclable laboratory supplies.

Driven by the need for greener solutions, ongoing innovations in laboratory plasticware, and a rising focus on plastic labware sustainability, the adoption of renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticwares is increasing globally. Moreover, the shift toward eco-friendly labware has become a necessity rather than a choice, further driving the integration of sustainable practices and positioning the market for steady growth in the forthcoming years.

Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Several companies across the world are providing a diverse range of eco-friendly plastic labwares for various industrial applications, creating new avenues to reduce dependence on fossil fuels

Close to 55% of the sustainable laboratory plasticware providers offer pipette tips / pipette tips systems made from different eco-friendly polymers, while adhering to the principles of the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle).

Sustainable / renewable laboratory plasticware market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly labware and mounting regulatory pressure on laboratories to adopt sustainable materials.

Given the rising adoption of sustainable lab plastics and ongoing innovations in the domain, the renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware market is anticipated to witness a growth of 19% to 2035.

The market opportunity is projected to be well distributed across various segments, such as type of plasticware, end users and geography; Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market: Key Segments



Recycled Plastics based Labware is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market

Based on the type of plastic, the global market for renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware is segmented into bioplastic, recycled plastic and other plastics. Currently, the majority share of the renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware market is captured by bioplastic based labware segment. It is worth mentioning that the recycled plastics based labware segment is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR in the coming years.

Polypropylene is Likely to Dominate the Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of polymer, the global market for renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware is distributed across various types of polymers, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and other polymers. Currently, the polypropylene segment holds a majority share of the market and is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to various properties of polypropylene, including chemical resistance, durability, and versatility across a wide range of laboratory applications, making it the preferred material for plasticware production.

Pipette Tips is Likely to Hold the Largest Share of the Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of plasticware, the global market for renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware is segmented into pipette tips, tubes, plates, racks and other plasticwares. Currently, the pipette tips segment is likely to dominate and drive overall market growth. It is likely to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to continuous revenues generated from pipette tips and substantial innovations to develop sustainable tips, including those made from compostable and recyclable materials.

Academic and Research Institutes Segment is Likely to Grow at a Relatively Faster Pace During the Forecast Period

Based on the end users, the global market for renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware is segmented across academic and research institutes, clinical and environmental testing laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and other end users. While the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is expected to dominate the overall market, it is worth highlighting that the academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Europe Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa. In the current scenario, Europe is likely to capture the largest market share. However, the renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Players in the Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market

Accumax Lab Devices

Agilent

Biotix

BRAND

Corning

Diversified Biotech

Eppendorf

Gilson

Green Elephant Biotech

Greiner Bio-One

Labcon

Mettler Toledo

Polycarbin

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Market: Research Coverage

The report on renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware market features insights into various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware market, focusing on key market segments, including type of plastic, type of polymer, type of plasticware, end user, and geography.

An in-depth analysis of the renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware market, focusing on key market segments, including type of plastic, type of polymer, type of plasticware, end user, and geography. Market Impact Analysis: A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth.

A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth. Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Providers Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of companies offering renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of 3R initiative involved, type of polymer, and type of plasticware offered.

A comprehensive evaluation of companies offering renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticware, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of 3R initiative involved, type of polymer, and type of plasticware offered. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in this domain across various geographies, featuring details regarding company overviews, sustainable laboratory plasticware portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in this domain across various geographies, featuring details regarding company overviews, sustainable laboratory plasticware portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Megatrends: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in sustainable plastic labware industry, including adoption of bio-based and biodegradable materials, technological innovations in material science, optimizing the plastic content in labware, shift towards reusable labware, emphasis on circular economy initiatives and the evolving regulatory guidelines.

An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in sustainable plastic labware industry, including adoption of bio-based and biodegradable materials, technological innovations in material science, optimizing the plastic content in labware, shift towards reusable labware, emphasis on circular economy initiatives and the evolving regulatory guidelines. Value Chain Analysis: A detailed analysis of the value chain including various steps involved in the production of renewable / sustainable laboratory plasticwares, along with the stakeholders involved at each step.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW

MARKET DYNAMICS Forecast Methodology Market Assessment Framework Forecasting Tools and Techniques Key Considerations

MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY An Overview of Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Production Process of Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Types of Renewable / Sustainable Plastics for Labware Production Advantages of Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticwares Applications of Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticwares Key Challenges in Renewable / Sustainable Laboratory Plasticware Domain Future Perspectives



SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW

MARKET LANDSCAPE: RENEWABLE / SUSTAINABLE LABORATORY PLASTICWARE PROVIDERS

SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES

Corning

Diversified Biotech

Eppendorf

Green Elephant Biotech

Labcon

Polycarbin

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS AND STRATEGIC TOOLS

RENEWABLE / SUSTAINABLE LABORATORY PLASTICWARE MARKET: OVERVIEW OF ONGOING MEGA TRENDS Adoption of Bio-Based and Biodegradable Materials Technological Innovations in Material Science Optimizing the Plastic Content in Labware Shift Towards Reusable Labware Emphasis on Circular Economy Initiatives Evolving Regulatory Guidelines

VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

GLOBAL RENEWABLE / SUSTAINABLE LABORATORY PLASTICWARE MARKET

RENEWABLE / SUSTAINABLE LABORATORY PLASTICWARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF PLASTIC

RENEWABLE / SUSTAINABLE LABORATORY PLASTICWARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF POLYMER

RENEWABLE / SUSTAINABLE LABORATORY PLASTICWARE MARKET, BY TYPE OF PLASTICWARE

RENEWABLE / SUSTAINABLE LABORATORY PLASTICWARE MARKET, BY END USERS

RENEWABLE / SUSTAINABLE LABORATORY PLASTICWARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

SECTION VII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS

SECTION VIII: APPENDIX

TABULATED DATA

LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tkw86

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments