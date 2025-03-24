Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugates (BsADCs) Market Outlook 2024-2029: Additional Candidates Undergo Clinical Studies and Become Commercially Available

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugates Research Outlook 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bispecific antibody drug conjugates market is highly dependent on intellectual property considerations, as firms and researchers strive to safeguard their proprietary technologies, conjugation techniques, antibody forms, and development procedures.

Due to their complexity, bispecific antibody drug conjugates frequently entail several layers of intellectual property, such as patents covering the payload medications, linker chemistries, specific antigen combinations, and bispecific antibody constructions. As the market grows, this complex IP landscape might result in partnerships and licensing deals, as shown by a number of recent agreements and partnerships made by Biocytogen around its exclusive RenLite Common Light Chain Mouse Platform.

Although the global BsADC industry is still in its early stages, it is expected to grow significantly over the next several years as additional candidates undergo clinical studies and become commercially available.

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Alphamab Oncology

10.2 Amgen

10.3 AstraZeneca

10.4 Beijing Biocytogen

10.5 BiVictriX Therapeutics

10.6 Corellia AI

10.7 Debiopharm

10.8 Doma Bio

10.9 Genmab

10.10 Innovent Biologics

10.11 ProEn Therapeutics

