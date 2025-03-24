UTStarcom Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Second Half and Full Year 2024

HANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (the Company) (NASDAQ: UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided a business update.

Business Update

China Telecom Research Institute RFP win. The second half of 2024 marked a major milestone for UTStarcom's 5G transport network portfolio. The Company’s commitment to the development of a next generation disaggregated 5G transport network solution and our cooperation with some of the major mobile operators in China, culminated in a significant win of a multi-million dollar China Telecom Research Institute RFP for manufacturing 5G transport network routers. The equipment is intended for use on China Telecom’s STN network – China Telecom’s metropolitan area network, which is crucial for supporting its 5G mobile network services, as well as enterprise, broadband, cloud and other services. The RFP covers the manufacturing of a substantial quantity of carrier-grade disaggregated routers hardware. The related frame agreements were signed in early 2025. Specific product quantities will be defined in purchase orders expected throughout 2025.

Post-sale support services to customers globally. The Company continued to provide support to its customers around the world in accordance with existing support and maintenance contracts for products such as NetRing PTN, SyncRing, IMS, SSTP, etc. Furthermore, in 2H 2024, the Company also received renewal orders for post-sale support pertaining to NG-PTN and MSAN products.

UTStarcom’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hua Li commented, “We have made important progresses by winning RFP from one of the major telecom operators in China; and we are also enhancing our co-operations with other business partners to expand the deployment of our products. We expect these progresses will bring improvements to our business.”

Second Half and Full Year 2024 Financial Results (Unaudited)

Summary of 2H 2024 Key Financials (Unaudited)

2H 2024 2H 2023 Y/Y Change Revenue $5.2 $9.2 -43.5% Gross Profit $1.2 $2.6 -53.8% Operating Expenses $4.9 $5.4 -9.3% Operating Loss ($3.7) ($2.8) ($0.9) Net Loss ($2.4) ($1.8) ($0.6) Basic EPS ($0.26) ($0.20) ($0.06) Cash Balance (including Restricted Cash) $53.1 $59.6 -10.9%



Summary of Full Year 2024 Key Financials (Unaudited)

2024 2023 Y/Y Change Revenue $10.9 $15.8 -31.0% Gross Profit $2.9 $4.4 -34.1% Operating Expenses $10.2 $11.2 -8.9% Operating Loss ($7.3) ($6.8) ($0.5) Net Loss ($4.4) ($3.9) ($0.5) Basic EPS ($0.48) ($0.42) ($0.06) Cash Balance (including Restricted Cash) $53.1 $59.6 -10.9%

* Dollar comparisons are used where percentage comparisons are not meaningful.

* All amounts are in U.S. Dollars millions except for Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Total Revenues

Six months ended December 31, 2024

Total revenues for the second half of 2024 were $5.2 million, compared to $9.2 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Net equipment sales for the second half of 2024 were $0.6 million, a decrease of 82.9% from $3.6 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to decreased revenue from customers in India.

Net services sales for the second half of 2024 were $4.6 million, a decrease of 19.4% from $5.6 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the completion of current projects and no new major projects in India.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

2024 total revenues were $10.9 million, a decrease of 31.0% from $15.8 million in 2023.

2024 net equipment sales were $1.4 million, a decrease of 69.4% from $4.6 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to decreased revenue from customers in India.

2024 net services sales were $9.5 million, a decrease of 15.1% from $11.2 million in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the completion of current projects and no new major projects in India.

Gross Profit

Six months ended December 31, 2024

Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 23.1% of net sales, for the second half of 2024, compared to $2.6 million, or 27.8% of net sales, in the corresponding period in 2023.

Equipment gross profit for the second half of 2024 was $0.1 million, compared to $0.8 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Equipment gross margin for the second half of 2024 was 16.2%, compared to 21.0% for the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease in gross margin was attributed to a lower equipment revenue in 2024.

Service gross profit for the second half of 2024 was $1.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Service gross margin for the second half of 2024 was 24.0%, compared to 32.2% for the corresponding period in 2023, due to decreased activity with the major customers in India and China.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

2024 gross profit was $2.9 million, or 26.7% of net sales, compared to $4.4 million, or 27.9% of net sales, in 2023.

2024 equipment gross profit was $0.2 million, compared to $0.9 million in 2023. 2024 equipment gross margin was 13.0%, compared to 20.2% in 2023. The decrease in gross margin was attributed to a lower equipment revenue in 2024.

2024 service gross profit was $2.7 million, compared to $3.5 million in 2023. 2024 service gross margin was 28.7%, compared to 31.0% in 2023, due to decreased activity with the major customers in India and China.

Operating Expenses

Six months ended December 31, 2024

Operating expenses for the second half of 2024 were $4.9 million, compared to $5.4 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the second half of 2024 were $2.4 million, compared to $2.4 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the second half of 2024 were $2.5 million, compared to $3.0 million in the corresponding period in 2023. The decrease reflected the different stages of 5G product development.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

2024 operating expenses were $10.2 million, compared to $11.2 million in 2023.

2024 SG&A expenses were $5.1 million, compared to $5.3 million in 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreased personnel cost as a result of the reduction of personnel.

2024 R&D expenses were $5.1 million, compared to $5.9 million in 2023. The decrease reflected the different stages of 5G product development.

Operating Loss

Operating loss for the second half of 2024 was $3.7 million, compared to $2.8 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Full year 2024 operating loss was $7.3 million, compared to $6.8 million in 2023.

Interest Income, Net

Net interest income for the second half of 2024 was $1.5 million, compared to $1.3 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Full year 2024 net interest income was $2.8 million, compared to $2.2 million in 2023. The increase was mainly due to higher interest income in China.

Other Income (Expenses), Net

Net other income for the second half of 2024 was $0.1 million, compared to net other income of $0.1 million in the corresponding period in 2023.

Full year 2024 net other income was $0.9 million, compared to net other income of $2.0 million in 2023. Other income for 2024 was mainly a foreign exchange gain resulting from appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Renminbi.

Net Loss

Net loss attributable to shareholders for the second half of 2024 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.8 million in the corresponding period in 2023. Basic net loss per share for the second half of 2024 was $0.26, compared to $0.20 for the corresponding period in 2023.

Full year 2024 net loss attributable to shareholders was $4.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in 2023. 2024 basic net loss per share was $0.48, compared to $0.42 in 2023.

Cash Flow

Cash used in operating activities in the second half of 2024 was $2.0 million, cash used in investing activities was $0.1 million, and cash provided by financing activities was nil. As of December 31, 2024, UTStarcom had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $53.1 million.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,913 $ 49,968 Notes receivable, net 659 490 Short-term investments 165 — Accounts receivable, net 4,849 8,380 Inventories and deferred costs 2,156 886 Short-term restricted cash 6,824 7,117 Prepaid and other current assets 4,454 3,755 Total current assets 63,020 70,596 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 476 610 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,399 2,649 Long-term restricted cash 2,406 2,562 Other long-term assets 848 1,063 Total long-term assets 5,129 6,884 Total assets $ 68,149 $ 77,480 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,957 $ 7,959 Customer advances 769 226 Deferred revenue 62 72 Income tax payable 8,163 8,509 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,084 1,184 Other current liabilities 4,342 5,438 Total current liabilities 21,377 23,388 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 504 1,660 Long-term deferred revenue and other liabilities 1,042 1,049 Total liabilities 22,923 26,097 Total equity 45,226 51,383 Total liabilities and equity $ 68,149 $ 77,480





UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Six months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 5,159 $ 9,239 $ 10,878 $ 15,753 Cost of net sales 3,968 6,670 7,972 11,363 Gross profit 1,191 2,569 2,906 4,390 23.1 % 27.8 % 26.7 % 27.9 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,412 2,426 5,152 5,318 Research and development 2,510 3,007 5,085 5,881 Total operating expenses 4,922 5,433 10,237 11,199 Operating loss (3,731 ) (2,864 ) (7,331 ) (6,809 ) Interest income, net 1,459 1,342 2,791 2,208 Other income (expense), net 49 112 855 2,024 Loss before income taxes (2,223 ) (1,410 ) (3,685 ) (2,577 ) Income tax expense (129 ) (430 ) (683 ) (1,274 ) Net loss attributable to UTStarcom Holdings Corp. $ (2,352 ) $ (1,840 ) $ (4,368 ) $ (3,851 ) Net loss per share attributable to UTStarcom Holdings Corp.—Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding—Basic 9,179 9,116 9,150 9,113



