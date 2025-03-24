Perfume Ingredient Chemicals Market is Expected to Reach USD 13,170 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2035 | States Fact.MR

Rockville, MD , March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Perfume Ingredient Chemicals Market was valued at USD 7,465 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.3% to end up at USD 13,170 million by 2035.

The perfume ingredient chemicals market has witnessed a shifting phase as increased demand for fragrance items with considerations for sustainability and natural ingredients reflects consumer preferences for fragrances, so driving reformulation and innovations by manufacturers for the products based on growing concerns about health and environmental issues. As a result, demand for natural fragrancing ingredients, including essential oils, plant extracts, and other categories, is on the rise in personal care, home care, and fine fragrance applications. A new dawn of fragrance design is underway as the market continues to advance the creation of eco-friendly solutions that resonate with consumer values.

Major innovations are being developed in several sectors such as personal care, home fragrance, and fine perfumery. High-end beauty companies are working with biotech companies to design new ways of extracting ingredients with a reduced impact on the environment while creating richer and more emotional fragrances. The use of artificial intelligence and digital scent mapping is allowing unprecedented levels of personalization, as consumers can now explore unique fragrance experiences that meet their individual needs and wellness goals.

For example, in March 2023, BASF announced an investment in a new citral plant at its Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China, along with menthol and linalool downstream plants in Ludwigshafen, Germany, scheduled to start operation in 2026. This investment is for meeting the ever-increasing demand for flavor and fragrance globally and improving BASF's sustainability initiatives and expanding the aroma ingredients footprint.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The perfume ingredient chemicals market is projected to grow at 5.3% CAGR and reach USD 13,170 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 5,312 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 35.8% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,925 million

“Changing consumer preferences towards unique, natural, and sustainable fragrance ingredients will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Isoprenol Market:

Atul Ltd.; BASF SE; Charkit Chemical Company LLC; Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd; Frutarom; Givaudan; Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.; Harmony Organic; Henkel AG & Co KGaA; Huabao International Holdings Limited; International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF); KDAC CHEM Pvt. Ltd.; Sensient Technologies Corporation; Symrise; Takasago International Corporation; YingYang (China) Aroma Chemical Group; Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd.; Other key players.

Market Development:

Market trends in recent years have revealed wonderful technological breakthroughs in the processing of ingredients. Biotechnology innovations have been beneficial in producing non-toxic fragrances that use advanced fermentation technology to develop sustainable fragrance molecules. The introduction of new extraction technologies for natural ingredients by the manufacturing industry has decreased the ecological impact while at the same time, improving ingredient stability. Fragrance houses have collaborated with scientific institutions to boost the discovery of new, performance-driven natural compounds.

• For example, in February 2024, Firmenich released a new line of sustainable fragrance ingredients sourced from renewable sources. Such a product launch by Firmenich signifies its adherence to sustainability and innovation in the perfume ingredient chemicals market. The new ingredients are designed according to the increasing demand by consumers for green and natural fragrance solutions for personal care and home products.

Isoprenol Industry News:

• In May 2024, IFF has partnered with natural ingredients specialist LMR Naturals to unveil the new fragrance ingredients, Ylanganate, Grapefruit Oil, and Persian Lime Oil. The company showed off these developments at the World Perfumery Congress 2024 in Geneva.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the perfume ingredient chemicals market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Type (Alcohols, Esters, Ethers, Ketones, Orange, Citronella, Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Others), Application (Fine Fragrance, Home Care, Laundry Care, Personal Care, Cosmetics), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

