Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Global Forecast Report to 2029, with Umicore, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, BASF, POSCO Future M, Tanaka Chemical and more

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market by Battery Chemistry (LFP, LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO), Material (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte), Application (Portable Device, Electric Vehicle, Industrial, Power Tool, Medical Device), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report defines, segments, and projects the lithium-ion battery materials market based on application, battery chemistry, material, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It strategically profiles, lithium-ion battery materials manufacturers and comprehensively analyses their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and acquisitions, undertaken by them in the market.



The global lithium-ion battery materials market is projected to grow from USD 41.9 billion in 2024 to USD 120.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period. The lithium-ion battery materials market is expanding rapidly due to rising demand for lithium-ion batteries across a variety of industries. These materials, which include cathode and anode materials, electrolytes, and separators, are required to produce batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and energy storage systems.

The key drivers of this market are the rising adoption of EVs, which is being driven by worldwide attempts to reduce carbon emissions and a trend toward renewable energy. Furthermore, rising demand for portable electronic devices, advances in battery technology, and government incentives to promote green energy are moving the industry forward.



Portable devices segment, by application, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



The portable devices segment is projected to secure the second-largest share in the forecast period. Given the growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, the portable devices category is predicted to account for the second-largest proportion of the lithium-ion battery materials market. Factors such as the expanding popularity of remote work, online education, and the growing desire for smart gadgets are driving demand for portable electronics, which in turn fuels the demand for efficient and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The growing preference among consumers for high-performance devices with extended battery life will continue to boost demand for lithium-ion battery materials in the portable device industry.



By battery chemistry, lithium iron phosphate segment is accounted for the second largest share during the forecast period



The lithium iron phosphate segment by battery chemistry is expected to have the second-largest share of the lithium-ion battery materials market, owing to its safety features, high cycle life, and cost-effectiveness. These batteries are less prone to overheating and provide stability even at high temperatures, making them excellent for use in energy storage systems, electric buses, and certain electric automobiles. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on renewable energy integration and grid-scale energy storage systems is encouraging the development of lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are safe and durable. As the global focus on sustainability and energy efficiency grows, demand for lithium-ion battery materials, particularly those used in lithium iron phosphate batteries, is predicted to increase significantly.



Electrolyte materials segment, by material, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



Electrolyte materials are expected to account for the second-largest share of the lithium-ion battery materials market due to their significance in battery performance and safety. Electrolytes allow lithium ions to flow between the anode and cathode, a process required for energy storage and discharge. As the need for high-performance lithium-ion batteries grows, especially in applications such as electric vehicles and energy storage systems, so does the need for innovative electrolyte materials. These compounds are critical to increasing battery efficiency, longevity, and safety. The expansion of the electrolyte segment will propel the overall lithium-ion battery materials market by driving innovations in electrolyte formulations, such as solid-state and high-voltage electrolytes, which improve battery performance and open up new application opportunities.



North America region is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the second-largest share of the lithium-ion battery materials market, owing to the region's strong demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and growing emphasis on renewable energy solutions. Government incentives to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation are driving the EV market's growth, encouraging both manufacturers and consumers to use lithium-ion battery technologies. Furthermore, the increasing integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, needs effective energy storage solutions, driving up demand for lithium-ion batteries and their materials.



Competitive Landscape

Umicore (Belgium), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), POSCO Future M (South Korea), and Tanaka Chemical Corporation (Japan) are some of the major players operating in the lithium-ion battery materials market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships in order to increase their market share business revenue.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (growth in production of lithium-ion batteries, surge in demand for consumer electronics), restraints (safety concerns regarding usage of gadgets or items installed with lithium-ion batteries, availability of substitutes), opportunities (growing R&D to enhance efficiency and upgrade lithium-ion batteries, decline in overall prices), and challenges (fluctuating raw material prices) influencing the growth of the lithium-ion battery materials market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the lithium-ion battery materials market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the lithium-ion battery materials market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the lithium-ion battery materials market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players such as Umicore (Belgium), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF (Germany), POSCO Future M (South Korea), Tanaka Chemical Corporation (Japan), Toda Kogyo Corp. (Japan), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), L&F Co., Ltd. (South Korea), JFE Chemical Corporation (Japan), and 3M (US), and others in the lithium-ion battery materials market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $41.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $120.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market, by Region

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market, by Material

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market, by Battery Chemistry

Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market, by Application

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Surging Demand for Consumer Electronics

Restraints Safety Concerns Related to Gadgets with Lithium-Ion Batteries Availability of Substitutes

Opportunities Growing R&D to Upgrade Lithium-Ion Batteries Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Prices

Challenges Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



Case Study Analysis

Hitachi's Less-Volatile Electrolyte Eliminates Need for Cooling System in Batteries

Impact of Generative AI on Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market

Enhanced Manufacturing Efficiency

Reduced Material Waste

Improved Quality Control

Companies Profiled

Umicore

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

BASF

Posco Future M

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

L&F Co. Ltd.

JFE Chemical Corporation

3M

SGL Carbon

NEI Corporation

Kureha Corporation

BTR New Material Group Co. Ltd.

Ube Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Dynanonic Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

American Elements

Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Ecopro BM

Capchem

Nichia Corporation

Ascend Elements, Inc.

Pulead Technology Industry Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr0r64

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.