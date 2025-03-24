Parenteral Nutrition Research Analysis 2024: A Global $13.6 Billion Market by 2029, Driven by Increased Utilization of Premixed PN Formulations and Growing Preference for Home Parenteral Nutrition

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parenteral Nutrition Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Parenteral Nutrition Market was valued at USD 8.46 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 13.60 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.23%

The global parenteral nutrition market report contains exclusive data on 26 vendors. The market is marked by intense competition, driven by the presence of several key players, including Baxter, B. Braun, Fresenius Kabi, JW Pharmaceutical, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and Grifols. These companies hold a significant share of the market and are known for their comprehensive parenteral nutrition portfolios.

They focus on innovations to improve nutrient delivery systems, increase efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes. Local and regional players are also emerging, especially in developing markets, where the need for effective nutrition management solutions is increasing. In regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, these players often offer cost-effective solutions that address local needs. Moreover, emerging companies are increasingly focusing on personalized nutrition solutions, which are designed to meet the specific metabolic needs of individual patients.



North America dominates and holds the largest market share in the global parenteral nutrition market in 2023. This growth is driven by an increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and short bowel syndrome, which necessitate nutritional support through parenteral methods when patients cannot ingest food orally.

The market's growth is further supported by the rising rates of chronic diseases. Approximately 60% of adults in the U.S. live with at least one chronic condition, and this figure is projected to increase significantly, leading to greater reliance on parenteral nutrition to meet dietary needs during treatment. Overall, as healthcare systems adapt to these rising demands, the parenteral nutrition market in North America is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.



APAC accounted for the second-largest share of the global parenteral nutrition market and shows the highest growth during the forecast period. The parenteral nutrition (PN) market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by increasing chronic disease prevalence, a rising aging population, and growing awareness about malnutrition's impact on health. Several APAC countries, including China, India, and Japan, are seeing significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, which, combined with government efforts to improve nutritional health, is accelerating the adoption of clinical nutrition solutions, particularly parenteral nutrition. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders, are prevalent across APAC.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Utilization of Premixed PN Formulations



The utilization of premixed parenteral nutrition (PN) formulations is on the rise, reflecting the healthcare industry's focus on safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in delivering nutritional support. Premixed PN solutions are standardized nutrient formulas that come ready for use, reducing the need for compounding or manual preparation in healthcare settings. This convenience is especially valuable in hospitals and clinics where rapid response is necessary, such as emergency or critical care departments. Premixed formulations simplify the preparation process, saving time for healthcare providers and reducing the risk of human error associated with the manual mixing of nutrients, which is critical for patient safety.

One of the major drivers behind the increased adoption of premixed PN is the enhanced sterility and stability it offers. Since premixed formulations are manufactured in controlled environments, they meet rigorous quality and safety standards, minimizing the risk of contamination that can arise from in-house compounding. This sterility is particularly crucial in PN, where even slight contamination can lead to severe complications due to direct bloodstream delivery. For healthcare facilities, using premixed PN also allows for easier storage, handling, and transportation, as these formulations typically have longer shelf lives and standardized packaging, making them convenient and versatile in various care settings.



Growing Preference for Home Parenteral Nutrition (HPN)



The growing preference for Home Parenteral Nutrition (HPN) reflects a shift toward patient-centered, at-home care, offering essential nutritional support for patients with long-term needs, such as gastrointestinal disorders and malabsorption syndromes. HPN enhances comfort, flexibility, and quality of life by allowing patients to receive treatment at home, reducing hospital visits, and freeing up healthcare resources for acute care.

Technological advancements, such as portable infusion pumps and remote monitoring tools, have made HPN safer and more manageable for patients and caregivers, enabling healthcare providers to oversee progress remotely. This trend is further driven by healthcare policies promoting cost-effective, patient-focused care. HPN reduces hospitalization expenses and provides a viable alternative for long-term nutritional support. Improved insurance coverage in many regions has increased its accessibility, making HPN an increasingly preferred option for both patients and healthcare systems.



Growing Prevalence of Premature Births



The increasing prevalence of premature births globally is driving the demand for specialized neonatal care, including parenteral nutrition (PN). Premature infants, born before 37 weeks of gestation, cannot often consume or absorb adequate nutrition orally or enterally due to underdeveloped gastrointestinal systems, making PN critical for their growth and development. Rising premature birth rates, particularly in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and parts of the U.S., have highlighted the need for nutrient-rich PN solutions that support growth, brain development, and immune function during critical early life stages. To address these needs, advancements in PN formulations enriched with essential nutrients such as trace elements, fatty acids, and micronutrients have improved neonatal care quality. These innovations reduce complications like nutrient imbalances and liver disease, improving survival rates and long-term outcomes for preterm infants in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). As premature birth rates continue to rise, the emphasis on improving PN quality and safety grows, ensuring better support for vulnerable infants.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Lack of Clinical Evidence to Support Novel Technology



A key challenge in the parenteral nutrition (PN) market is the lack of robust clinical evidence to support the efficacy and safety of some novel technologies and formulations. While advances in PN, such as new formulations, delivery systems, and innovations like automated compounding, hold potential, the absence of extensive clinical trials and long-term data limits their widespread adoption.

Without sufficient clinical evidence, healthcare providers may hesitate to incorporate new technologies into patient care, preferring established methods with proven safety profiles. This can slow down the adoption of innovations that could potentially improve patient outcomes, reduce complications, or offer more personalized nutritional support. Furthermore, regulatory agencies may require more substantial evidence before approving these new technologies, delaying their availability to the market.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product: The macronutrient segment holds the largest market share of 66%. The segmental growth is due to advancements in clinical understanding and patient-specific requirements.

By Nutrition: The compounded PN segment shows the highest growth of 10.33%, as they play a critical role in providing tailored nutritional solutions for patients with specific medical needs.

By Patient Group: The adult segment holds the largest market share due to malnutrition being a significant concern in adult populations.

By Indication: The short-term segment accounts for the largest market share, as short-term parenteral nutrition (PN) continues to be a critical tool in supporting patients when enteral nutrition (EN) is insufficient or contraindicated.

By End-User: The home care & long-term care settings segment shows the highest growth, as more patients with chronic conditions seek nutritional support at home to enhance quality of life and avoid hospital-acquired infections.

By Geography: North America accounted for the largest share of the global parenteral nutrition market, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of malnutrition, particularly among hospitalized patients in the U.S.

Growth Factor: The global parenteral nutrition market is set to grow due to increased utilization of premixed PN formulations and growing preference for home parenteral nutrition.

RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES

In 2023, American Regent introduced Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, which functions similarly to Potassium Phosphates. This FDA-approved product provides phosphorus in intravenous fluids for children and adults who are unable to obtain sufficient phosphorus from food or feeding tubes.

In 2022, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. received approval for ENEFLUID Injection, Japan's first peripheral parenteral nutrition solution. This innovative product combines fat and water-soluble vitamins, along with glucose, electrolytes, and amino acids, in a dual-chamber bag. The approval significantly enhanced the company's product portfolio and contributed to its market growth.

In 2022, Fresenius Kabi completed the acquisition of Ivenix, Inc., strengthening its position in the U.S. infusion therapy market. This acquisition created a comprehensive, industry-leading offering of premium infusion therapy products, benefiting patients, customers, and stakeholders, while expanding Fresenius Kabi's range of parenteral nutrition products.

In 2022, Fresenius Kabi announced that its Lipid Injectable Emulsion (ILE) would be available for pediatric patients in the U.S., including both full-term and preterm newborns. This product became the first and only four-oil lipid emulsion approved for use in parenteral nutrition across all age groups.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



