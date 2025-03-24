Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Next-generation LFAs, Advancement in LFA Solutions and Reagents, and Rising Acceptance of POC Testing

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lateral Flow Assays Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Lateral Flow Assays Market was valued at USD 9.65 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 11.66 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.20%

The global lateral flow assays market report consists of exclusive data on 36 vendors. Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QuidelOrtho Corporation, and PerkinElmer are some of the leading companies accounting for the largest share of the global lateral flow assays market.

These vendors are continuously focusing on expanding their lateral flow assay solutions and services that meet customers' requirements and international regulations, as well as increasing the efficiency of their products and strengthening their market position. Also, the adoption of various strategies, such as product launches, and new product development with advanced technologies, by key and other prominent players intensified the competition in the market.

The adoption of such strategies by the major market players and their focus on expanding their capabilities have enabled them to gain a higher revenue share in the market. In 2024, Gold Standard Diagnostics announced the launch of a new allergen PowerLine Test: SENSIStrip Gluten Powerline Lateral Flow Device for food safety applications.

In 2024, North America held the largest share of over 25% in the global lateral flow assay market. North America is a well-developed market for clinical diagnostics, environmental science, the food industry, and veterinary care, all of which significantly drive market growth in the region. The availability of advanced clinical diagnostic services and the widespread adoption of point-of-care testing strategies in the healthcare industry fuel the demand for LFAs. Self-diagnosis is a widely adopted approach in North America's healthcare sector.

Beyond healthcare, industries such as environmental science, food production, and veterinary diagnostics also play major roles in driving market growth. In Canada, veterinary care is in high demand, while in the US, the veterinary industry is rapidly expanding due to increasing pet ownership and a growing population of farm animals. The food industry is also experiencing significant growth in both the US and Canada. This growth, coupled with stringent food safety regulations, has created a substantial demand for LFAs in food safety testing. As the food industry expands, regulatory norms continue to tighten to ensure food safety, further boosting the need for lateral flow assays.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & DRIVERS

Next-generation Lateral Flow Assay



Lateral flow assay (LFA) is a widely used point-of-care platform in clinical diagnostic and environmental applications from several decades ago. The adoption of advanced nanomaterials in LFAs is driving the industry forward by significantly enhancing their performance, making them more reliable for detecting substances in diverse applications. The integration of nanoparticles (NPs) in LAFs helps to address several challenges of point-of-care diagnostics, such as lowering the detection limits, sensitivity enhancement, multiplexing, and quantification of analytes.

Currently, the efficiency and convenience of LFA diagnosis have been improved using some optical metal nanoparticles, such as carbon NPs, gold NPs (Au NPs), quantum dots (QD), and up-conversion NPs. Of these, owing to excellent optical properties and chemical stability, gold NPs (Au NPs) have now become the most popular and one of the most used optical nanometers in LFA.



Advancement in Lateral Flow Assay Solutions and Reagents



New technologies and reagents in LFAs are continuously advancing and improving accuracy and sensitivity by vendors. In addition, some new technologies have recently emerged in the market, such as photoacoustic techniques, Surface-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS), integration of smartphones and digital thermal readers, and fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) have become promising and popular technologies in LFAs industry.

These technologies are enabling more accuracy and increasing sensitivity of LFAs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing demand for high-sensitivity LFAs created lucrative opportunities for SERS technology. With high specificity in the serum sample, SERS becomes an effective medical device for diagnosing infectious diseases. Furthermore, this new technology offers more portability, digital analysis, rapid result delivery within 30 minutes, and versatility in use across several industrial applications.



Rising Acceptance of Point-of-care (POC) Testing



The point-of-care-testing (POCT) approach has expanded itself as having remarkable values in the diagnosis of infectious diseases as well as non-communicable diseases. Where, POCT has succeeded in meeting the current need for diagnostic strategies that can offer reliable, sensitive, fast, and highly accurate test results without incorporating complex procedures.

This increasing demand has been accomplished by developing rapid bioanalytical sensors or tools such as Lateral Flow Assays (LFAs). The application of POCT in infectious disease diagnosis is well-known across the healthcare industry. However, its growing application in chronic diseases, such as cancer, stroke, diabetes, and Alzheimer's fuels significant market growth. The growing mortality of these non-communicable diseases drives the significant demand for POCT.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Limitations of Lateral Flow Assays



Lateral flow assay is a widely used solution across healthcare and other industries, and it gained high momentum in recent years. However, it also has some limitations, such as low resolution, they are unable to control the flow rate, and demand for large volumes of reagents creating huge imitations in their usage. Many LFIAs are designed for point-of-care/as-needed use, providing inexpensive, quick, and easy testing that is desirable in many industries. However, regulators often need to confirm results using independent methods.

Therefore, LFIA is only suitable for primary point-of-care/as-needed screening. With a long shelf life and no refrigeration required for storage, these tests are well-suited for use in developing countries. Lateral flow (antigen) testing is widely used to enroll children in schools and kindergartens for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infection. The accuracy of these tests in adults varies widely and is often much lower than specified by the manufacturer.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product: In 2024, the kits & reagents market segment accounted for the largest market share. The segmental growth is mainly attributed to the technology development and continued advancement.

By Technique: The sandwich assay segment shows the highest growth of 3.56% as they help to detect larger analytes with multiple binding sites.

By Application: The clinical diagnostics segment holds the largest market share of 45%. The application of lateral flow assays in clinical diagnostics is significantly high compared to other industries due to the growing prevalence of chronic and non-chronic diseases.

By End-Users: The hospitals and clinics segment holds the largest market share. In hospitals and clinics, the LFA technique is used in a range of applications, including screening, diagnosis, monitoring, prognosis, and surveillance, thus helping segmental growth.

By Geography: In 2024, North America held the largest share of over 25% in the global lateral flow assays market. The region's well-established markets in clinical diagnostics, environmental science, the food industry, and veterinary care are key drivers of this growth.

Growth Factor: The global lateral flow assays market is set to grow due to attention toward the development of LFAs readers and the integration of smartphones and AI in LFAs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QuidelOrtho Corporation

PerkinElmer

Other Prominent Vendors

Abingdon Health

Access Bio

Arbor Vita

Assure Tech

Atomo Diagnostics

Milenia Biotec

AccuBioTech

BD

BIOMERIEUX

bioLytical Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BIOSYNEX TECHNOLOGIES GmbH

Cupid Limited

DIALAB

HUMAN Gesellschaft fur Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH

INTEC

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

KHB

Meril Life Sciences

Merck KGaA

MP Biomedicals

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals

Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology

QIAGEN

Rega Biotechnology

SD Biosensor

Turklab A. S.

Trinity Biotech

Wondfo

Gold Standard Diagnostics

