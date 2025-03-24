High Content Screening/Imaging Market Analysis 2025-2029: Increasing R&D Budgets, Emerging Economies and Technological Advances Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Content Screening/Imaging: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The High Content Screening/Imaging Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%.
The major factor contributing to the growth of the HCS/I market is the rising adoption of high content screening/imaging technology in research and development activities. The rapid adoption of HCS/Technology in the pharmaceutical industry and academic research centers indicates the importance of this information-rich screening tool. The imaging of cell function has become increasingly important to understand the underlying functional biology associated with new therapeutic targets.
Demand for improved technologies for cell research, government support, and the emergence of sophisticated informatics solutions, along with rising demand for better screening systems, is augmenting the demand for high content imaging within fully automated screening laboratories. Furthermore, technological advancements and developments in biological research and the discovery of more effective therapies for the treatment of human disease are fueling the growth of the market. HCS/I systems have continually evolved with many improvements enabled to meet user demands of greater flexibility and the growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. Increasing drug discoveryR&D globally, increasing investments, and introduction of advanced imaging instruments are the other drivers for the HCS/I market. The high cost of HCS/I instrumentation is the primary factor restraining the growth of the market.
The price of machinery and instrumentation prohibits a small economy country or a research organization from purchasing HCS/I equipment. Companies are introducing more sensitive cameras and better light sources, such as LED and multicolor illumination, which are increasing the output and reliability of the system and, therefore, the overall cost of the microscopes. The price of HCS/I equipment varies from a hundred thousand to a million dollars, depending on the specifications. Inadequate infrastructure and less funding for R&D in emerging countries will also hinder the market as installation and maintenance costs are also very high and not easily feasible for emerging economies.
Adoption of HCS/I in the analysis of 3D spheroids, microtissues, and phenotypic assays, are expected to impact gene editing studies based on CRISPR-Cas9 in the future. Moreover, the growing availability of perturbagen libraries and HCS/I infrastructure within academic research centers has prompted widespread interest in HCS/I applications among academic investigators. The combination of HCS/I with chemical genetics, where small organic molecules are used to study biological systems has emerged as a powerful approach for defining protein functions and dissecting signaling pathways. The rapid growth of genome-wide RNA interference (RNAi) technology to probe gene function in mammalian cell culture systematically has popularized HCS/I systems in academic research environments.
Report Highlights
- Growing pharmaceutical R&D budgets and increasing technological advances in HCS/I are driving the market's growth. High equipment costs and data management concerns will challenge the market's growth.
- This report sections the global market by component, application, end user and region. By component type, the market is divided into instruments, consumables, software and analytics, and services. The instruments segment, which held the largest share in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
- In terms of applications, the primary and secondary screening segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This segment accounted for 32.4% of the market in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of $1.6 billion by the end of 2029.
- North America held the largest market share of 37.1% by region in 2023, due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies and an increasing use of HCS/I by academics in the region.
- Leading companies in the global market include Danaher Corp., Revvity Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- BD
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bruker
- Charles River Laboratories
- Corning Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Evident
- Merck KGaA
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Revvity
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Zeiss
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Insights
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- High-Content Screening Technology Overview
- High-Throughput Screening (HTS)
- Process Involved in High-Throughput Screening
- Developments in HTS
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing R&D Budgets
- Technological Advances in HCS/I
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- High Equipment Costs
- Data Management Challenges
- Opportunities in the Market
- Opportunities in 3D Applications
- Emerging Economies
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- AI for High-Content Image Analysis
- Cell Painting
- 3D Organoid, Tumoroid and Spheroid Cultures
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Component
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Software and Analytics
- Services
- Market Analysis by Application
- Primary and Secondary Screening
- Target Identification and Validation
- Compound Profiling
- Toxicity Studies
- Other Applications
- Market Analysis by End User
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academics
- Laboratories and Pathology Centers
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Partnerships
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Product Launches
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 7 Patent Review
- Patent Review
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Jurisdiction
- Patent Review by Top Applicants
- Selected Granted Patents
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the HCS/I Market: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Understanding the ESG Data
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
