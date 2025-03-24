High Content Screening/Imaging Market Analysis 2025-2029: Increasing R&D Budgets, Emerging Economies and Technological Advances Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Content Screening/Imaging: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The High Content Screening/Imaging Market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the HCS/I market is the rising adoption of high content screening/imaging technology in research and development activities. The rapid adoption of HCS/Technology in the pharmaceutical industry and academic research centers indicates the importance of this information-rich screening tool. The imaging of cell function has become increasingly important to understand the underlying functional biology associated with new therapeutic targets.

Demand for improved technologies for cell research, government support, and the emergence of sophisticated informatics solutions, along with rising demand for better screening systems, is augmenting the demand for high content imaging within fully automated screening laboratories. Furthermore, technological advancements and developments in biological research and the discovery of more effective therapies for the treatment of human disease are fueling the growth of the market. HCS/I systems have continually evolved with many improvements enabled to meet user demands of greater flexibility and the growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. Increasing drug discoveryR&D globally, increasing investments, and introduction of advanced imaging instruments are the other drivers for the HCS/I market. The high cost of HCS/I instrumentation is the primary factor restraining the growth of the market.

The price of machinery and instrumentation prohibits a small economy country or a research organization from purchasing HCS/I equipment. Companies are introducing more sensitive cameras and better light sources, such as LED and multicolor illumination, which are increasing the output and reliability of the system and, therefore, the overall cost of the microscopes. The price of HCS/I equipment varies from a hundred thousand to a million dollars, depending on the specifications. Inadequate infrastructure and less funding for R&D in emerging countries will also hinder the market as installation and maintenance costs are also very high and not easily feasible for emerging economies.

Adoption of HCS/I in the analysis of 3D spheroids, microtissues, and phenotypic assays, are expected to impact gene editing studies based on CRISPR-Cas9 in the future. Moreover, the growing availability of perturbagen libraries and HCS/I infrastructure within academic research centers has prompted widespread interest in HCS/I applications among academic investigators. The combination of HCS/I with chemical genetics, where small organic molecules are used to study biological systems has emerged as a powerful approach for defining protein functions and dissecting signaling pathways. The rapid growth of genome-wide RNA interference (RNAi) technology to probe gene function in mammalian cell culture systematically has popularized HCS/I systems in academic research environments.

Growing pharmaceutical R&D budgets and increasing technological advances in HCS/I are driving the market's growth. High equipment costs and data management concerns will challenge the market's growth.

This report sections the global market by component, application, end user and region. By component type, the market is divided into instruments, consumables, software and analytics, and services. The instruments segment, which held the largest share in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

In terms of applications, the primary and secondary screening segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This segment accounted for 32.4% of the market in 2023 and is projected to reach a value of $1.6 billion by the end of 2029.

North America held the largest market share of 37.1% by region in 2023, due to the presence of large pharmaceutical companies and an increasing use of HCS/I by academics in the region.

Leading companies in the global market include Danaher Corp., Revvity Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker

Charles River Laboratories

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Evident

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Revvity

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Zeiss

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Insights

Chapter 2 Market Overview

High-Content Screening Technology Overview

High-Throughput Screening (HTS)

Process Involved in High-Throughput Screening

Developments in HTS

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing R&D Budgets

Technological Advances in HCS/I

Market Restraints and Challenges

High Equipment Costs

Data Management Challenges

Opportunities in the Market

Opportunities in 3D Applications

Emerging Economies

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies

AI for High-Content Image Analysis

Cell Painting

3D Organoid, Tumoroid and Spheroid Cultures

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Component

Instruments

Consumables

Software and Analytics

Services

Market Analysis by Application

Primary and Secondary Screening

Target Identification and Validation

Compound Profiling

Toxicity Studies

Other Applications

Market Analysis by End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academics

Laboratories and Pathology Centers

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Product Launches

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Patent Review

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Jurisdiction

Patent Review by Top Applicants

Selected Granted Patents

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the HCS/I Market: An ESG Perspective

ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Understanding the ESG Data

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

