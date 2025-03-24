Pasithea Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference

-- Conference taking place on March 27-29, 2025 in New Orleans --

MIAMI, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and other cancer indications, today announced its Vice President of Business Development, Mathew Lazarus, will be presenting at the 2025 Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana ("CAGLA") NeauxCancer Conference taking place on March 27-29, 2025 at the The Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.

Mr. Lazarus’s presentation will provide an overview of Pasithea’s next generation macrocyclic MEK inihibitor, PAS-004, including interim safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the Company’s ongoing open-label dose escalation Phase 1 study in advanced cancer patients with MAPK pathway-driven advanced tumors. He will discuss the Company's latest progress in clinical development and how Pasithea is advancing its next-generation molecule to transform cancer and NF1 treatment.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: 2025 CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference

Date: March 28, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

Location: The Roosevelt New Orleans

Webcast: CAGLA 2025 Livestreams

The CAGLA NeauxCancer Conference is a premier gathering of leading oncology researchers, industry executives, and medical professionals focused on groundbreaking developments in cancer treatment and care.

For more information about the conference, visit https://cag-la.org/neauxcancer-2025/.

