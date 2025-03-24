Tilray Wellness Collaborates with Whole Foods Market to Relaunch Hi*Ball Energy Drinks into National US Retail

Tilray Expands Their Health-Focused Food and Beverage Portfolio with the Reintroduction of a Beloved Energy Drink, Hi*Ball Energy

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Wellness, the better-for-you food and beverage division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is expanding their collaboration with Whole Foods Market this spring by re-introducing a beloved energy brand—Hi*Ball Energy—into US retail distribution. Made with zero calories and zero sugar, Hi*Ball supports sustained energy without compromises.

Hi*Ball Energy Makes a Comeback

Once a staple for Whole Foods Market and Natural Channel consumers, Hi*Ball Energy was a pioneer in the sustained energy movement. Following years of softening trends, Hi*Ball was acquired by Tilray Brands, who immediately began revitalizing the brand on eCommerce. The portfolio is now experiencing 68% growth in the past six months on Amazon.com1, and the Brick & Mortar launch plan is expected to accelerate that momentum.

“When Hi*Ball Energy joined our Tilray Brands, Inc. family in 2024, Whole Foods Market immediately took notice,” states Jared Simon, President of Tilray Wellness. “Their shoppers were disappointed to lose Hi*Ball Energy after years of brand loyalty. Thankfully, our reliability and quality as an innovation brand gave Whole Foods Market the confidence to restore this important consumer relationship. We look forward to welcoming these consumers back into the brand.”

1 Amazon 1P Shipped Sales, Hi*Ball Brand, 9/1/24-3/1/25 vs YAGO



Clean Energy Without Compromise

Hi*Ball Sparkling Energy Seltzer Waters are better-for-you alternatives to traditional energy drinks. Unlike most energy drinks, Hi*Ball Sparkling Energy Seltzer Waters are made without preservatives and sweeteners, and provide essential nutrients.

Each 16oz can features:

160mg of Organic Caffeine

50mg of Organic Guarana

50mg of Organic Ginseng

B Vitamins (B-3, B-5, B-6, B-12)

Availability

Hi-Ball Energy is now available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide in 16oz.12-Count retail cases. The brand will relaunch with four best-selling flavors:

Grapefruit

Blood Orange

Blackberry

Wildberry

Additional Natural Channel and retail distribution is available via UNFI and KeHe Distributors. For more information on Hi*Ball Energy launch plans and distribution, visit HiBall.com or contact news@tilray.com.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

