Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Sets New World Record for Largest Spider Silk Gene Insert into Silkworm

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk biotechnology, today announced a groundbreaking scientific achievement in the development of high-performance biomaterials. Kraig Labs successfully engineered the largest known spider silk gene insert into silkworm—nearly doubling the previous record. This breakthrough represents a major step toward creating next-generation spider silk fibers with enhanced strength, flexibility, and performance potential.

The project was led by Dr. Xiaoli Zhang, the Company’s research manager, whose team continues to push the boundaries of genetic engineering for spider silk production.





"This milestone significantly expands the possibilities for spider silk technology," said Dr. Zhang. "By increasing the size of the inserted spider silk genes, we are unlocking the potential for new materials with properties beyond what is currently achievable. This breakthrough lays the foundation for the future of high-performance silk fibers."

While the sheer size of the genetic insert marks a scientific breakthrough, its real significance is not in its size but in the information this genetic packet carries. This allows for the creation of larger more complex proteins with unique mechanical properties for incorporation into the silk fibers. As Kraig Labs moves forward with this technology, the Company will explore the tremendous opportunities for increases in material performance these new larger packets allow.

This scientific accomplishment represents a bold step forward in material innovation and expands the possibilities of what can be achieved in material performance. Kraig Labs remains fully committed to the commercialization of its current recombinant spider silk production strains, even as it accelerates its development of more advanced materials. The Company is moving forward rapidly to advance the scale-up of its existing technologies, bringing spider silk fibers to market for applications in performance textiles, defense, and industrial sectors.

"Our mission is twofold: to commercialize our existing spider silk technology while continuously innovating for the future," said Company CEO and founder, Kim Thompson. "This record-setting genetic achievement underscores the depth of our research capabilities and demonstrates our long-term vision for creating even more advanced biomaterials. Dr. Zhang and her team have taken a critical step toward making the next generation of spider silk a reality."

Kraig Labs is currently accelerating its recombinant spider silk production, while also investing in the future of spider silk technology. The Company will continue to provide updates on both its commercialization efforts and its groundbreaking research.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

