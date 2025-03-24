Thermal Interface Materials Technologies, Applications and Global Markets Report 2025-2029: Opportunities in Transportation Electrification, Increasing Adoption of 5G, Smart Transportation and IoT

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Interface Materials: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Thermal Interface Materials Market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.50%.
The report analyzes the thermal interface material (TIM) market across material types and applications, offering insights into key trends and growth drivers. The study focuses on materials such as polymer composites, metals and phase-change materials (PCMs), assessing their adoption across diverse industries.
Electronic devices are becoming increasingly important in people's daily lives, driving up demand for all manner of devices. At the same time, electronic devices are becoming smaller and smaller, which is making it more difficult to dissipate heat. High-performance computing is another application that is utilized for a wide range of tasks, including weather forecasting, financial modeling and medical imaging. These systems produce a significant amount of heat, which can harm the components if not drained properly. In all these cases, TIMs are utilized to keep electrical equipment cool and prevent overheating.
The report includes:
- 41 data tables and 46 additional tables
- An overview of the current and future global markets, technologies, and applications for thermal interface materials (TIM)
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2026, 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global thermal interface materials market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of material, end-use application, and region
- Coverage of thermal interface materials (TIM) technologies, applications and products with the greatest commercial potential in the near to mid-term
- Discussion of major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects, and technology advancement that will shape the market for thermal interface materials as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2024-2029)
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market
- Understanding of the importance of ESG in the market for thermal interface materials, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, ratings and matrices, and ESG practices in the TIMs industry
- A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the thermal interface materials (TIM) technologies and applications market
- Latest information on the mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Dow Corning
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Ametek Inc.
- AOS Thermal Compounds LLC.
- Dow
- Enerdyne Thermal Solutions Inc.
- Epic Resins
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Indium Corp.
- Master Bond Inc.
- MG Chemicals
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Polycast International
- Rogers Corp.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Timtronics
- Universal Science
- Vanguard Products Corp.
- Wakefield Thermal Inc.
- Zalman
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$7.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Future Outlook
- Value Chain Analysis
- Material Development
- Manufacturing and Processing
- Distribution and Logistics
- Application and Integration
- Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Consumers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Competition in the Industry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Trade Data Analysis
- Exports
- Imports
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Utilization in Data Centers
- Escalating Need for Compact and Miniaturized Electronic Components
- Expanding Market for High-Efficiency LED Lighting Solutions
- Market Restraints
- Elevated Costs Associated with Advanced Materials
- Regulatory and Compliance Issues
- Limited Performance of TIMs Due to Physical Properties
- Market Opportunities
- Electrification in the Transportation Industry
- Increasing Adoption of 5G Technology
- Growth in Smart Transportation and IoT
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Graphene-Based TIMs
- 3D-Printed TIMs
- Liquid Metal TIMs
- Carbon Nanotube (CNT)-Enhanced TIMs
- Hybrid TIMs
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Material Type
- Key Takeaways
- Polymer Composites
- Metals
- Phase-Change Materials
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Computers
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Medical Equipment
- Telecom
- Renewable Energy
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- TIMs Manufacturers
- Distributors
- OEMs
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- Overview
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the TIMs Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
