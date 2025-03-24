Thermal Interface Materials Technologies, Applications and Global Markets Report 2025-2029: Opportunities in Transportation Electrification, Increasing Adoption of 5G, Smart Transportation and IoT

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Interface Materials: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thermal Interface Materials Market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.50%.

The report analyzes the thermal interface material (TIM) market across material types and applications, offering insights into key trends and growth drivers. The study focuses on materials such as polymer composites, metals and phase-change materials (PCMs), assessing their adoption across diverse industries.





Electronic devices are becoming increasingly important in people's daily lives, driving up demand for all manner of devices. At the same time, electronic devices are becoming smaller and smaller, which is making it more difficult to dissipate heat. High-performance computing is another application that is utilized for a wide range of tasks, including weather forecasting, financial modeling and medical imaging. These systems produce a significant amount of heat, which can harm the components if not drained properly. In all these cases, TIMs are utilized to keep electrical equipment cool and prevent overheating.



The report includes:

41 data tables and 46 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global markets, technologies, and applications for thermal interface materials (TIM)

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2026, 2028, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global thermal interface materials market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of material, end-use application, and region

Coverage of thermal interface materials (TIM) technologies, applications and products with the greatest commercial potential in the near to mid-term

Discussion of major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges, regulatory aspects, and technology advancement that will shape the market for thermal interface materials as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2024-2029)

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Understanding of the importance of ESG in the market for thermal interface materials, consumer attitudes towards sustainability, risks and opportunity assessment, ratings and matrices, and ESG practices in the TIMs industry

A relevant patent analysis with emphasis on emerging technologies and new developments in the thermal interface materials (TIM) technologies and applications market

Latest information on the mergers and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the marketplace

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Dow Corning

Company Profiles

3M

Ametek Inc.

AOS Thermal Compounds LLC.

Dow

Enerdyne Thermal Solutions Inc.

Epic Resins

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Indium Corp.

Master Bond Inc.

MG Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Polycast International

Rogers Corp.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Timtronics

Universal Science

Vanguard Products Corp.

Wakefield Thermal Inc.

Zalman

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Future Outlook

Value Chain Analysis

Material Development

Manufacturing and Processing

Distribution and Logistics

Application and Integration

Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Potential for New Entrants

Competition in the Industry

Threat of Substitutes

Trade Data Analysis

Exports

Imports

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Utilization in Data Centers

Escalating Need for Compact and Miniaturized Electronic Components

Expanding Market for High-Efficiency LED Lighting Solutions

Market Restraints

Elevated Costs Associated with Advanced Materials

Regulatory and Compliance Issues

Limited Performance of TIMs Due to Physical Properties

Market Opportunities

Electrification in the Transportation Industry

Increasing Adoption of 5G Technology

Growth in Smart Transportation and IoT

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Graphene-Based TIMs

3D-Printed TIMs

Liquid Metal TIMs

Carbon Nanotube (CNT)-Enhanced TIMs

Hybrid TIMs

Patent Analysis

Regional Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Material Type

Key Takeaways

Polymer Composites

Metals

Phase-Change Materials

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Medical Equipment

Telecom

Renewable Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Ecosystem Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

TIMs Manufacturers

Distributors

OEMs

Analysis of Key Companies

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective

Key Takeaways

Overview

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the TIMs Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

