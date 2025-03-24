Biogen Announces Plans for New Global Headquarters and Innovation Hub in Kendall Square

Biogen signs lease for Kendall Common as part of multi-year real estate optimization plan to modernize its facilities and consolidate its Massachusetts real estate footprint

New building will be designed to foster collaboration and spark innovation; Biogen plans to relocate Cambridge-based employees to the new site in 2028

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced plans for its new global headquarters at Kendall Common, located at 75 Broadway in Cambridge, as part of a multi-year real estate consolidation plan in Massachusetts. The move centralizes Biogen’s presence in Kendall Square, integrating Biogen’s research and development and technical operations teams alongside its global and North American commercial organizations into a co-located innovation hub. Scheduled to open when Biogen celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2028, the new state-of-the-art facility will commemorate five decades of excellence in scientific discovery, clinical development, and delivering innovative new treatments.

“Nearly 50 years after first putting down roots in Kendall Square, Biogen is embarking on a new chapter in the very heart of the community that has shaped our success,” said Christopher A. Viehbacher, President and Chief Executive Officer at Biogen. “Our new space will support the advancement of our pipeline of breakthrough medicines by bringing our employees together and fostering collaboration with leading scientific minds, key partners, and top talent.”

“Biogen has been a foundational presence in the Massachusetts life science ecosystem for close to half a century, and we are thrilled to see them begin a new era in our state,” said Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts. “This milestone is an example of why Massachusetts remains the center for long-term growth and opportunity in the life sciences. Our administration continues to make investments in the sector in order to help create more companies and jobs that lead to innovative new treatments for patients.”

“It’s fitting that Biogen — a company with such close ties to people at MIT — will make Kendall Common’s first building its new home,” said Sally Kornbluth, President of MIT. “The motto of Kendall Square might as well be 'talent in proximity' and Biogen's decision to intensify its presence here promises great things for the whole ecosystem. To achieve this milestone on the occasion of the company’s 50th anniversary is especially meaningful. We are grateful to Chris Viehbacher, president and chief executive officer of Biogen, for his keen vision of the future and his ongoing commitment to Cambridge and Kendall Square.”

“Massachusetts is the global leader in biotechnology because Biogen pioneered a scientific revolution decades ago. The decision by Biogen today to develop a new hub here goes to the very core of what makes this ecosystem great: collaboration, talent, and institutions,” said Kendalle Burlin O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer & President of MassBio. “This is the place patients around the world look to for lifesaving medicines and with this new facility, Biogen is breaking ground on the future of biomedical innovation and solidifying the Commonwealth’s dominance in healthcare.”

Biogen has signed a 15-year lease for approximately 580,000-square-feet of office and research and development space as part of the Kendall Common development project. The lease agreement is with a new joint venture partnership between MIT Investment Management Company (MITIMCo) and BioMed Realty, a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company, that is developing the new building.

Biogen plans to be the sole corporate tenant in the building, allowing the company to optimize its real estate footprint in Cambridge and create a purpose-built innovation hub designed to foster increased collaboration among employees and external partners. This state-of-the-art facility will feature laboratories of the future, upgraded workspaces, and modern amenities, along with sustainable design elements such as advanced water conservation measures and energy-efficient systems.

In addition, the building will house the Biogen CoLab. The Biogen CoLab is a classroom-style community laboratory and collaborative space where Biogen scientists, nonprofits and schools and universities come together to help students and career-ready adults discover and prepare for careers in life science and healthcare. The Biogen CoLab is intended to serve not only as a gateway to Biogen, but as a central engine of talent generation and dynamic co-creation.

Biogen’s history in the region can be traced back to the early 1980s when it established its research facility and headquarters in Kendall Square. Cambridge will remain the global headquarters of Biogen, and the company is pleased to be an integral part of the Kendall Square community admired around the world for innovation and creativity, especially in the life sciences.

