GrassRoots Turf Launches 2025 Season with Top Quality Weed Control and Lawn Care Across the Southeast

Atlanta, GA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GrassRoots Turf, a premier lawn care company, has officially launched its 2025 season, bringing professional weed control and lawn care treatments to residents and businesses across the Southeast. With a commitment to delivering healthy weed-free lawns, GrassRoots Turf has expanded to several additional communities for its new season to continue to set the industry standard with its all-inclusive treatment programs at a low monthly cost, including its Weed Free® Guarantee.



GrassRoots Turf has built a strong reputation for providing cost-effective, all-inclusive lawn treatment programs that address common challenges such as weeds, pests, soil health, and nutrient deficiencies. The company’s Weed Free® Guarantee ensures that customers receive tailored solutions for their specific grass type with unlimited service calls at no additional cost.



The company’s expanding lawn care service areas and lawn care services now proudly serves communities in:

Georgia: Acworth, Alpharetta, Athens, Atlanta, Cartersville, Columbus, Dallas, Douglasville, Gainesville, Macon, McDonough, Peachtree City, Stone Mountain, and surrounding areas.

Alabama: Auburn, Birmingham, and East Alabama regions.

Louisiana: Baton Rouge and North Shore areas.

Mississippi: Jackson and surrounding regions.

North Carolina: Charlotte, Lake Norman areas.

South Carolina: Fort Mill and nearby locations.

What sets GrassRoots Turf apart is its body camera technology, which allows technicians to record each treatment, ensuring transparency, quality control, and peace of mind for customers. This innovative approach to lawn care is part of their unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and accountability.



“Our customers have peace of mind knowing they can see their property and review their technician’s service anytime,” said Josh Wise, CEO of GrassRoots Turf. “We are passionate about lawn care and work hard to create the best environment for families to enjoy.”



GrassRoots Turf’s Signature lawn care services include:



Weed Control and Removal: GrassRoots Turf’s expert technicians identify the best approach to eliminate weeds based on the lawn’s specific needs, using targeted treatments for long-term results.



Tree and Shrub Care: This specialized program includes fertilization, insecticides, and miticides to protect trees and shrubs from seasonal threats and enhance landscape health.



Liquid Aeration: A cutting-edge technique, liquid aeration reduces soil compaction, improves root growth, and balances pH levels to strengthen turf.



Mosquito and Pest Control: Safe and effective treatments to keep yards comfortable and outdoor spaces enjoyable.



GrassRoots Turf’s dedication to customer satisfaction is at the heart of its business. The company provides a personalized lawn treatment plan for each homeowner, ensuring that every lawn receives the right combination of treatments for optimal growth and health.



With affordable monthly payment plans, GrassRoots Turf makes professional lawn care accessible to more families, helping them maintain beautiful outdoor spaces year-round.



As spring approaches, now is the best time for homeowners and businesses to schedule lawn care treatments early to maximize results throughout the growing season. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and exceptional service, GrassRoots Turf remains a trusted leader in the lawn care business.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit grassroots turf website or call 833-66-GRASS.



About GrassRoots Turf



Founded in 2002, GrassRoots Turf is a family-owned and operated lawn care franchise specializing in weed control, mosquito control, liquid aeration, and shrub care. With a highly trained team, cutting-edge technology, and an unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service, GrassRoots Turf ensures that homeowners and businesses enjoy the beauty of a healthy, green lawn.



More Information



To learn more about GrassRoots Turf and the launch of its new 2025 season, please visit the website at https://grassrootsturf.com.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/grassroots-turf-launches-2025-season-with-top-quality-weed-control-and-lawn-care-across-the-southeast/