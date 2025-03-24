Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces Forum Communications Company Data Breach Alert

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of people who have been impacted by the Forum Communications Company (“Forum”) data breach.

Incident Overview: Forum Communications, based in Fargo, North Dakota, experienced a data breach in which clients' personal information, including names and Social Security numbers, may have been stolen.

Potential Risks: Affected individuals are being warned that their personal information could be available for sale on the dark web.

Legal Action: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a national consumer rights law firm, is investigating the breach on behalf of impacted individuals.

Next Steps: Affected individuals are encouraged to submit their contact information and reach out to the law firm if they have concerns or questions about their rights.

Contact Information: