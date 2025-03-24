Modular UPS System Market Size to Reach US$ 13.27 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 12.6%, Says The Insight Partners

US & Canada, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the global Modular UPS System Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Organization Size (Large enterprise, Small and medium enterprise); Capacity (Less than 100 KVA, 101 KVA and 500 KVA, More than 500 KVA); End User (BFSI, Cloud Service and Colocation Providers, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Others) and Geography”.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the modular UPS system market comprises a vast array of component, organization size, power capacity, end users, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Modular UPS System Market Growth: The modular UPS system market was valued at US$ 5.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 13.27 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during 2024–2031.





Technological Innovations: In a world that is becoming more digital, where operational efficiency is essential and downtime is expensive, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) have become essential for businesses across all sectors. UPS systems are now being designed to operate at higher efficiencies, with many systems achieving rates of up to 99% efficiency in energy-saving modes. These eco-friendly UPS reduce power consumption during low-load periods without sacrificing performance, helping businesses save on electricity bills while also reducing their carbon footprint. Additionally, integrating renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, with UPS systems enables businesses to utilize clean energy while ensuring continuous power. Thus, such continuous innovation in UPS technologies like energy-efficient designs and integration with renewable energy sources, is boosting the adoption of modular UPS systems.

Growing Number Of Data Centers: The data center industry has experienced significant expansion in both advanced and developing economies owing to factors such as the growing willingness of enterprises to invest in new data storage and deployment infrastructure. According to Brightlio, there are approximately 10,978 data center locations worldwide as of December 2023. The top five countries with the most data centers are the US (5,388), Germany (522), UK (517), China (449), and Canada (336). Uninterruptible power supply systems are a core component of mission-critical data center infrastructures. Modular UPS systems offer flexible, scalable solutions to handle power needs, ensuring high uptime and operational continuity in critical environments. As data center investments continue to grow, the demand for modular UPS systems will rise, helping to ensure system reliability and uptime.





Rising Dependence on Uninterrupted Power Supply: Rapid advances in technology and rising reliance on digital systems in various sectors have significantly increased the demand for a consistent and reliable power source. With the continued digitization and need for 24/7 business operations, it is critical to have uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems that are reliable, scalable, and adaptable. In such a scenario, a modular UPS system is crucial equipment during power fluctuations or outages. Furthermore, climate change and the escalating frequency of natural disasters have led to unpredictable power outages. In response, businesses are investing in backup power solutions like UPS systems to safeguard operational continuity.

Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific dominated the modular UPS system market in 2024 with a share of XX%; it will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.





Modular UPS System Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on component, the Modular UPS System market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment held the largest share in the modular UPS system market in 2024.





Based on organization, the Modular UPS System market is segmented into large enterprises small and medium enterprises. The large enterprise segment held the largest share in the modular UPS system market in 2024.





Based on power capacity, the Modular UPS System market is segmented into Less than 100 KVA, 101 KVA and 500 KVA, More than 500 KVA. The 101 KVA and 500 KVA segments held the largest share in the modular UPS system market in 2024.





Based on end user, the Modular UPS System market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others. The IT and telecom segment held the largest share in the modular UPS system market in 2024.





Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Modular UPS System Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

ABB Ltd

Emerson Network Power

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric

Delta Electronics Inc

AEG Power Solutions

Riello Elettronica Group

Legrand SA

Eaton Corporation

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

MODULAR UPS SYSTEM Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

" CyberPower, as the professional power solution provider, announced the launch of 20kW and 40kW 3-phase Modular UPS systems, which offer complete protection for mission-critical applications in server rooms and data centers. Adopting double-conversion topology, these new scalable models can provide uninterruptible Pure Sine Wave output while achieving N+X power redundancy."





" Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, launched Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular available in 50-250 kW capacity with N+1 scalable configuration and supports the EcoStruxure architecture, which offers remote monitoring services."









Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement:

Conclusion:

The global modular UPS system market is experiencing significant growth in terms of revenues owing to factors such as the growing number of data centers and increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply across various industries, such as IT, telecommunications, healthcare, data centers, and manufacturing. As technological innovations continue to flourish in the market, the demand for modular UPS systems is set to rise, providing ample growth opportunities for the manufacturers.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers, raw material providers, regulatory bodies, and end-users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





