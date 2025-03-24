NV5 Awarded $9 Million in Geospatial Utility Contracts to Support Wildfire Mitigation

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5, a provider of tech-enabled engineering, certification, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $9 million in recent contracts to support wildfire mitigation and resiliency efforts for major utility clients across the United States. NV5 will acquire updated remote sensing data to produce asset risk assessments, optimize vegetation management, and improve GIS applications to support the safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

“NV5’s advanced geospatial remote sensing technologies are instrumental in mitigating risks to electrical transmission and distribution assets from wildfires and storms” said Ben Heraud, CEO of NV5. “These contracts reinforce our commitment to using remote sensing technology to improve wildfire prevention, enhance grid reliability, and support public safety.”

A prominent Texas utility selected NV5 for a geospatial vegetation management project that includes data collection and data analytics of 14,210 line miles of LiDAR data and integration of an additional 4,870 miles of existing data to support wildfire mitigation. The resulting data will be delivered through INSITE, NV5's proprietary cloud-based geospatial data management platform.

In Northern California, an investor-owned utility expanded NV5’s Annual Transmission Vegetation Management contract to include an assessment of tree health and mortality in high fire-risk areas to support the utility’s wildfire management plan.

NV5 was also awarded a contract to collect updated geospatial remote sensing data to improve asset and vegetation risk assessments for a Western utility, supporting wildfire and storm mitigation strategies.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, certification, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: Utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

