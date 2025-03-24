Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Added to S&P SmallCap 600 Index

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that it has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. This milestone reflects Kratos’ continued growth, strong market position, and strategic investments in critical national security capabilities.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes companies that meet specific criteria for financial stability, performance, and market capitalization, representing key players in the small-cap market segment. Kratos’ inclusion in the index underscores the company’s success in driving innovation, affordability, and operational readiness across defense and aerospace domains, including unmanned systems, space, hypersonics, and propulsion technologies.





Nasdaq Celebrates KTOS Addition to S&P 600



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ee888b0-d1f6-4eaf-89f0-e02b65a07bc1 .

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 is a testament to the incredible work of our team and the trust our customers and investors place in Kratos. Our strategy of developing and rapidly fielding disruptive, affordable defense solutions continues to drive our organic growth and market leadership. We are committed to supporting the warfighter with real capabilities, not just concepts, and this recognition further validates our mission.”

Kratos remains focused on delivering cutting-edge defense technologies at an accelerated pace, leveraging its commercial approach to drive affordability and agility in support of the U.S. Department of Defense and allied partners worldwide. For more information about Kratos and its industry-leading solutions, visit www.KratosDefense.com .

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, advanced vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Burghoff

claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com