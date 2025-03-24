Bitcoin Depot Names David Gray as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, announced today that David Gray has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Gray brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience, with a proven track record of success in driving business transformation, optimizing financial performance, leading high-value mergers and acquisitions, and advising on the impacts of complex strategic initiatives.

As CFO, Gray will oversee Bitcoin Depot’s financial strategy, treasury, and corporate development, ensuring the company remains well-positioned for continued growth amid an evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Gray joins Bitcoin Depot from Aviat Networks, where he served as CFO and helped lead the company’s growth from $275 million to nearly $500 million in revenue through strategic acquisitions and financial transformation initiatives. Previously, he held CFO and senior finance leadership roles at Superior Essex, Eaton Corporation, and Newell Brands.



“David’s expertise in financial strategy, operational excellence, and strategic planning makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. “His experience navigating complex financial landscapes and driving sustainable growth will be crucial as we continue to expand Bitcoin access, scale our operations, and reinforce our market leadership.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gray said: “Bitcoin Depot has built a strong foundation as a leader in the Bitcoin ATM sector, and I’m eager to contribute to its financial strategy during a time of rapid innovation and expansion. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to enhance Bitcoin Depot’s financial strength, drive strategic growth, and support its mission of expanding access to Bitcoin.”

Gray holds a B.S. in Accounting from Penn State University and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 48 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 29 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 8,400 kiosk locations as of December 31, 2024. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com .

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com