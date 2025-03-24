Innovative Maintenance and Repair Solutions Sought for Industrial Technology Competition

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A national technology competition seeks innovative solutions for maintenance and sustainment operations, sponsored annually by the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) to provide the Department of Defense (DOD) with new ways to improve operations. The 2025 Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Technology Competition highlights innovative technologies that enable more agile, effective, efficient, and affordable methods for maintaining high-value assets, as well as for enabling advancements in logistics and business processes.

NCMS is a 39-year-old organization whose mission is to create opportunities for highly capable companies to work collaboratively with government providers and end users who need industry’s innovations and technology solutions. As a member-based nonprofit organization, it has built a vast network of industry, government, and academia partners to help speed the development, demonstration, and transition of innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost.

For this year’s competition, NCMS has teamed up with a Navy repair facility in Florida, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRC-SE), to come up with specific focus areas for technology solutions that apply to their current challenges. Entrants are asked to submit technologies that match one of these focus areas.

The review and selection process for entrants will be overseen by top DOD maintenance and sustainment leaders, providing broad visibility to all participants. Three finalists will be selected to give live presentations to a panel of judges and conference attendees at NCMS’s annual Partners Meeting June 16–18, 2024, in Jacksonville, FL.

The winner will receive a $100,000 in-kind contribution from NCMS to enable a demonstration project for the Navy. Since FRC-SE is based in Jacksonville, FL, we are expecting a strong presence from leadership and maintenance and sustainment personnel at the meeting.

Entries are due Friday, April 25. For submission requirements and other details, visit: https://ncms.org/ctma-technology-competition .

NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base for 39 years. NCMS leverages a network of industry, government, and university partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. The NCMS network benefits from an accelerated progression of idea creation through execution. Learn more at www.ncms.org, at NCMS's LinkedIn, and at @ncmsmfg.

The CTMA Program offers a unique contracting vehicle for industry, academia, and the DOD sustainment community to work collaboratively. Through these efforts they promote the demonstration, evaluation, and validation of new and innovative technologies that enhance warfighter readiness at optimal value and lowest risk. This non-FAR based contracting vehicle is the only DOD-wide program focused solely on maintenance and sustainment.

