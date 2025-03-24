MyRadar signs multiyear deal with storm chaser Jordan Hall

Orlando, FL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyRadar has signed a multiyear agreement with renowned storm chaser Jordan Hall. Under this new partnership, MyRadar users will have access to real-time, on-the-ground storm coverage and expert insights that could help save lives.

Hall will report live from the frontlines of extreme weather events, capturing high-quality drone footage and delivering crucial safety information to MyRadar’s millions of users. This collaboration enhances MyRadar’s ability to track evolving storms, informing and protecting communities in the path of developing tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and other extreme weather events.

“Jordan Hall is one of the most fearless and knowledgeable storm chasers out there, and his experience in storm tracking and ability to communicate risks clearly will give our users a better understanding of severe weather as it happens,” said Mike Linden, director of video and social media content at MyRadar. “He’s a leader in the storm-chasing community, not just for his skill in the field but for his dedication to educating people about severe weather. At MyRadar, we believe education is key to preparedness, and Jordan’s work aligns perfectly with our mission to inform and empower people when it matters most.”

Hall, a well-respected veteran storm chaser known for his fearless pursuit of extreme weather, will contribute live reports and exclusive video content to the MyRadar platform. His coverage will help users anticipate dangerous conditions and make informed decisions before storms hit.

“MyRadar has built a reputation as the go-to source for live severe weather tracking and all your weather news, and I’m looking forward to expanding that experience by bringing storm coverage straight from the field,” said Hall. “Providing top-notch weather coverage and ensuring public safety is our shared mission, and combining my storm-chasing expertise with MyRadar’s cutting-edge technology means people will have better tools to stay safe and prepared.”

By integrating Hall’s real-time reports with MyRadar’s advanced forecasting tools, this partnership reinforces the company’s role as the premier source for severe weather tracking and preparedness.

For more information and the latest storm updates, visit MyRadar.com or download the MyRadar app.

About MyRadar