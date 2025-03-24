Educational Furniture Market Report 2025-2030: Aesthetic Appeal and Branding Elevate Demand for Premium School Furniture

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational Furniture Market: Analysis By Material, By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global educational furniture market value stood at US$5.33 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$7.24 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% over the projected period of 2025-2030.



Educational furniture is intended to enhance the educational experience by providing students and educators with conducive, comfortable, and practical spaces for teaching, learning, and collaboration.

The global educational furniture market is fragmented, with increasing number of large and medium sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue, and presence of a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base. However, in developed economies, such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Japan, a selected number of market manufacturers dominate the global market with their strong brand recognition and competitive positioning.

The global educational furniture market is poised for significant expansion, projected to soar at an accelerating pace. This growth trajectory is underpinned by several key drivers. One such factor is the continual surge in enrollment rates across schools and universities worldwide. Additionally, the rising disposable income among consumers contributes to increased spending on quality educational furniture. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure also play a pivotal role in propelling this market forward.

Furthermore, the proliferation of schools and educational institutions fuels the demand for specialized furniture. Beyond these factors, evolving classroom dynamics and a heightened focus on creating conducive learning environments further amplify the market's potential. Collectively, these catalysts drive the anticipated growth, reflecting a robust trajectory for the global educational furniture market.

In 2024, North America led the market, propelled by escalating enrollment rates, a surge in demand for high-quality educational furniture, and the rise of blended learning approaches. Market players strategically positioned themselves to capitalize on these trends, strengthening their market presence and fostering further growth.



This region, comprising the US, Canada, and Mexico, prioritizes revamping educational spaces to align with evolving teaching methods and technology integration, sparking a demand for adaptable furniture solutions that combine innovative design with sustainability and ergonomic principles. Collaborative furniture, catering to diverse learning styles while embracing eco-friendly initiatives, is particularly sought after in the US market.



Meanwhile, the educational furniture market in the Asia Pacific region, encompassing key regions like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, is dynamic and rapidly evolving. Its growth is driven by rapid urbanization, population expansion, and the consequent need for more educational institutions and furniture. Each country's distinct cultural inclinations and societal norms influence furniture preferences and functionalities, emphasizing customization options, affordability, durability, and adaptability to diverse learning environments as crucial market drivers.



In China, substantial investments in education infrastructure and a focus on quality education drive the thriving educational furniture market. India's market growth aligns with population expansion and educational sector development, backed by government initiatives to improve education infrastructure and digitization. The market in India emphasizes durable, cost-effective furniture solutions tailored for various educational institutions.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Material: The report identifies four segments on the basis of material, namely; wood, plastic, metal, and others.

In 2024, the wood sector held a prominent position in the market, while the metal segment is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the projected timeframe. Wood serves as a fundamental material in creating educational furniture, forming desks, chairs, and storage units due to its long-lasting properties, versatility, and appealing aesthetics. With its natural and inviting look, wood enhances the ambiance of educational environments. The widespread favoritism towards wooden furniture propels market growth, meeting the demand for durable, adaptable, and eco-friendly solutions in educational furniture.



Metal furniture offers long-lasting performance, making it a cost-effective choice for educational institutions. Its adaptability to diverse learning environments, coupled with the rising trend of contemporary designs, drives its projected growth. Additionally, advancements in metal fabrication techniques enhance its appeal, attracting educational facilities seeking durable and adaptable furniture solutions, thereby contributing to its anticipated high CAGR in the market.



By Product: The report identifies four segments on the basis of product, namely; seating furniture, storage units, lab furniture and others.

The seating furniture segment held the major share of the global educational furniture market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. Primarily, seating furniture, including chairs, benches, and stools, fulfills the essential requirement for comfort and ergonomic assistance, which is vital for students and educators during prolonged study sessions or teaching periods.



Furthermore, these furniture items possess versatility, being specifically designed to suit various areas within educational settings like classrooms, libraries, and collaborative spaces, ensuring adaptability to diverse learning requirements. The focus on promoting proper posture and minimizing discomfort significantly contributes to establishing favorable learning environments, thereby enhancing students' capacity to concentrate and participate effectively.



By Application: On the basis of application, the report identifies three segment, namely; classroom, library & labs, and others.

The classroom held the highest share in the market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. Classroom educational furniture plays a crucial role in fostering ideal learning settings. The furniture arrangement and choices profoundly influence classroom dynamics, encouraging collaboration, interaction, and optimal space utilization. The use of educational furniture in classrooms significantly influences student learning experiences and teacher effectiveness by adapting to modern educational requirements, emphasizing comfort, technology integration, and versatility.



By Distribution Channel: The report identifies two segments namely based on distribution channel, offline and online.

Offline segment held the highest share in the market. Offline channel operates through physical stores, showrooms, dealerships, and direct sales representatives. This conventional approach provides customers with hands-on product experiences, personalized guidance, and immediate support from sales experts. The offline distribution channel continues to wield considerable influence in the educational furniture market, delivering tailored experiences and specialized knowledge. Online channel is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period.



The increasing digitalization of shopping experiences has made online platforms convenient and accessible for educational institutions. Moreover, the wider product selection, competitive pricing, and convenience of doorstep delivery appeal to schools and universities seeking hassle-free procurement processes. This trend aligns with evolving consumer preferences for efficient and time-saving purchasing options, projecting the online segment to experience substantial growth in the educational furniture market.

Competitive Landscape:



Established players in the market are focusing on expanding their market presence by establishing new distribution channels, opening showrooms, acquiring local manufacturers, launching new products with enhanced design aesthetics, and acquiring patents for their innovative products. For instance, on May 2024, Artcobell, a global furniture manufacturer serving and supporting K-12 educational environments, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a design patent for its NXT MOV chair. NXT MOV was created in direct response to studies that show how micromovements help prevent student fatigue and promote engagement.



Furthermore, in addition to traditional manufacturers, there are large number of niche players in the market focusing on eco-friendly, customized, or high-tech furniture. Schools in developed markets have a higher demand for premium, ergonomic, and tech-integrated furniture, whereas educational institutions in developing countries prioritize affordability and durability over advanced features. This gives niche and local manufacturers an advantage in catering to regional tastes and preferences, offering products tailored to the specific demands of local educational institutions.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Enrollment Rates In Schools And Universities

Increase In Disposable Income

Government Initiatives

Upsurge In Number Of Schools

Increasing Emphasis Of Educational Institutions On Aesthetic Appeal and School Branding

Challenges

High Upfront Costs

Fluctuations In Prices Of Wood

Market Trends

Smart Education Furniture

Growing Popularity Of Ergonomic Furniture

Increasing Focus On Sustainability

Active Learning Environments

Customized Furniture

Evolution Of Educational Practices

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Operating Segments, Business Strategy

Steelcase Inc.

MillerKnoll, Inc.

Vitra International AG

Falcon

VS America, Inc.

KI

OfficeLine

British Thornton

Virco Mfg. Corporation

Fleetwood Group, Inc.(Fleetwood Furniture)

Hertz Furniture

Metalliform Holdings Limited

