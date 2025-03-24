Steele Foundation Honored with Prestigious 2025 WBC Craftsmanship Award

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steele Foundation LLC , an award-winning engineered foundation construction firm serving the Greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, today announced it has been awarded a Washington Building Congress 2025 Craftsmanship Award in the "Underpinning, Foundations & Excavations" category. Honoring the company's exceptional work on the 209-213 Pennsylvania Avenue SE project in Washington, D.C., the award recognizes Steele for demonstrating the highest standards of technical excellence and superior craftsmanship.

"The 209-213 Pennsylvania Avenue project was a complex undertaking that required meticulous attention, underpinning technical expertise and collaborative problem-solving to ensure its success," said Morgan A. Eddy , vice president and partner, Steele Foundation. "We are especially proud of our craftsmen's ingenuity and skill on this challenging project and are deeply honored to receive this WBC Craftsmanship Award."

An intricate endeavor to lower two existing basements by approximately eight feet, the project encountered challenges from the outset. Notable solutions included underpinning the eastern wall of an adjacent three-story building, addressing an unforeseen challenge with a neighboring property and reinforcing the central party wall with temporary concrete underpinning piers — executed precisely, despite narrow site conditions and limited access.

Completed in collaboration with architect CORE, structural engineer Rathgeber/Goss Associates, geotechnical engineer GEI Consultants, and general contractor McCullough Construction, L.L.C., the 209-213 Pennsylvania Avenue SE project reinforces Steele Foundation's reputation as a trusted partner in complex foundation work.

The WBC Craftsmanship Awards, often called the "Academy Awards of Construction," celebrate exceptional workmanship in the building industry. Steele Foundation will be formally recognized at the Craftsmanship Awards banquet on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

About Steele Foundation LLC

Founded in 1968, Steele Foundation LLC is an award-winning, regionally owned and operated design and construction foundation contractor.

Steele Foundation serves the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore region as a project partner in solving deep foundation engineering and construction obstacles for complex construction projects . The engineers and craftsmen of Steele Foundation work closely with project designers, developers, and owners to provide cost-effective and safe project design and building solutions for sheeting, underpinning, micropiles, and shoring and shoring systems for façade preservation and structural modifications. Projects include well-known federal government buildings, international airports, landmark and historic structures, hospitals, embassies, and universities.

