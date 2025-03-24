Flutter Entertainment: Updated Reportable Segment Financial Data

DUBLIN and TORONTO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT, LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, announced on March 4, 2025 that it is updating its reportable segments to reflect the way the company now manages operations and allocates resources. These changes have no impact on Flutter's historical consolidated financial position or results.

Effective from the first quarter of 2025, Flutter will report two segments:

US: comprising the FanDuel brand and unchanged from the US segment as reported in 2024

Flutter International: comprising all other Flutter brands. This will align with previously reported UK & Ireland, Australia and International segments combined. Flutter International will exclude unallocated corporate overhead.

To provide investors with historical information on a basis consistent with its new reporting structure, Flutter sets out recast financial information for 2024, reflecting the new reportable segments and the new regional revenue breakdown for Flutter International in Appendix 1. Recast financial information including quarterly data for all periods from 2021-2024 is also available on the Flutter website at www.flutter.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/2025 . This document can be found under "Q4 KPI pack new segments" with the updated information provided in tabs two and nine. The recast financial information does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements.

Appendix 1

The following table presents Flutter's recast segment revenue information. Additional KPIs including average monthly players, handle and sportsbook net revenue margin continue to be available for the segments in our quarterly KPI pack on the Flutter website at www.flutter.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/2025 under "Q4 KPI pack new segments":

($ in millions) Year ended December 31, 2024 U.S. Sportsbook 4,013 iGaming 1,524 Other 261 U.S. segment revenue 5,798 International Sportsbook 3,816 iGaming 4,130 Other 304 International segment revenue 8,250 Total reportable segment revenue 14,048



The following table presents the International segment revenue by region:

($ in millions) Year ended December 31, 2024 UK & Ireland1 3,599 Southern Europe and Africa2 1,593 Asia Pacific3 1,547 Central and Eastern Europe4 531 Brazil5 69 Other regions6 911 Total International segment revenue 8,250

UK & Ireland ("UKI"): remaining unchanged from the segment previously disclosed. This represents Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair UK and Ireland operations as well as the tombola brand

Southern Europe and Africa ("SEA"): comprising the Italian operations of our Sisal and PokerStars brands as well as Sisal's business in Turkey and Morrocco. On completion, Snai revenue will be reported here

Asia-Pacific ("APAC"): including our Sportsbet business in Australia and Junglee in India

Central and Eastern Europe ("CEE"): comprising Adjarabet in Georgia and Armenia together with MaxBet in Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro

Brazil: reflecting our Betfair operations in the region. On completion, NSX revenue will be reported here

Other regions: comprising PokerStars' non-Italian operations and Betfair's non-Brazilian business

The following table shows the significant segment expense categories included in segment profit and loss together with adjusted EBITDA by segment. As noted above, the changes to our segment reporting above have no impact on Flutter's historical consolidated financial position and therefore have no impact on Flutter's Group adjusted EBITDA or its reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

($ in millions) Year ended December 31, 2024 U.S. Revenue 5,798 Cost of sales1 3,353 Technology, research and development expenses2 270 Sales & marketing expenses3 1,278 General and administrative expenses4 390 Total U.S. adjusted EBITDA 507 International Revenue 8,250 Cost of sales1 3,571 Technology, research and development expenses2 403 Sales & marketing expenses3 1,394 General and administrative expenses4 817 Total International adjusted EBITDA 2,065





Reportable segment cost of sales excludes amortization of certain capitalized development costs, share-based compensation of revenue-associated personnel and restructuring and integration cost directly associated with revenue-generating activities.

Reportable segment technology, research and development expenses excludes share-based compensation for technology developers and product management employees, depreciation and amortization related to computer equipment and software not directly associated with revenue earning activities and restructuring and integration costs.

Reportable segment sales and marketing expenses exclude amortization of trademarks and customer relations, share-based compensation expenses of sales and marketing personnel and restructuring and integration costs.

Reportable segment general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation for executive management, finance administration, legal and compliance, and human resources, depreciation and amortization, transaction fees and associated costs and restructuring and integration costs.

