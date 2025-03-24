Verizon to redeem debt securities on April 23, 2025

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following notes on April 23, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”):

I.D. Number Title of Security Principal Amount

Outstanding CUSIP: 92343V DD3

ISIN: US92343VDD38

Common Code: 146607594 2.625% Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) $984,778,000



The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), as the case may be, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 20 basis points (the “Redemption Price”), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes) preceding the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, Trust Company, National Association, Attn: Corporate Trust Services, 111 Fillmore Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55107, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

Media contact:

Katie Magnotta

katie.magnotta@verizon.com

201-602-9235