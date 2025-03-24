Chain Reaction’s Disruptive ASIC Technologies Enable Innovations with Industry-Leading Customers and Partners for Next-Generation Bitcoin Mining

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Reaction, a semiconductor leader in next-generation Bitcoin mining and privacy-enhancing technology for encrypted AI computing, announces the launch of its 3nm EL3CTRUM A31 ASIC targeting sub-10 J/TH for high-efficiency operation. The product sets a new benchmark for modularity and customizability in large-scale Bitcoin mining.

Designed to redefine power efficiency and operational flexibility, the EL3CTRUM A31 ASIC architecture enables data center operators to optimize infrastructure, reduce energy costs, and achieve sustained profitability in ever-evolving mining conditions. In addition, Chain Reaction has started 2nm ASIC development aiming to further push the boundaries of performance and energy efficiency for the future of Bitcoin mining.

Enabling Next-Generation Bitcoin Mining Innovations

Chain Reaction’s EL3CTRUM A31 is designed for data center operators to build highly optimized mining systems from the chip level up. Key innovations include:

Best-in-Class Efficiency: delivering higher performance per watt, reducing operational costs.

Customer-Centric Optimization: tailored to regional power strategies, climate conditions, and facility infrastructure.

Modular Scalability: ASICs, hashboards or plug and play systems enabling customers to leverage their own engineering expertise.



“Chain Reaction is committed to driving technological evolution,” said Richard Lu, Chief Revenue Officer of Chain Reaction. “With the launch of our 3nm ASIC and upcoming 2nm innovations, we are ensuring cutting-edge performance for years to come. We are expanding from the 7nm foundation of existing strategic engagements with our early customers and partners, working closely to deliver next-generation solutions tailored to their mining operations.”

Empowering Bitcoin Miners Through Strategic Partnerships

At the core of Chain Reaction’s values is a deep commitment to customer partnerships. By working closely with industry leaders, Chain Reaction ensures continuous product advancement, supply chain reliability, and access to advanced semiconductor technologies.

World-Class Supply Chain & Manufacturing Partners: Ensuring stability in procurement, manufacturing, and global logistics.

Advanced Semiconductor Technologies: Early access to 2nm and below semiconductor technologies.

Chain Reaction is expanding beyond its past 7nm collaboration with Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ), leveraging the engineering expertise of one of the largest digital asset infrastructure providers in North America. Russell Cann, Chief Development Officer at Core Scientific, commented on the continued partnership: “ASIC innovation is the centerpiece of differentiated infrastructure. Chain Reaction’s EL3CTRUM technology aligns with our mission to deliver efficiency and scalability excellence to our operations, ensuring we remain at the forefront of high-performance mining”. Both parties have also commenced collaboration around Chain Reaction’s privacy-enhanced 3PU™ technology, addressing the growing demand for encrypted AI computing.

Chain Reaction has a longstanding collaboration with ePIC Blockchain Technologies, a leader in semiconductor and system design for Proof-of-Work (PoW) Blockchains, leveraging the company’s engineering expertise and deep understanding of mining operations and challenges. Jim Seto, CEO of ePIC Blockchain Technologies: "ASIC innovation drives mining economics. Chain Reaction's approach, combining best-in-class efficiency with customized solutions, empowers mining operators to optimize every aspect of their infrastructure. This is exactly the kind of technology that addresses the current challenges of Bitcoin mining."

For more information, visit www.chain-reaction.io.

About Chain Reaction

Chain Reaction is a semiconductor company focused on advancing high-performance computing through specialized ASIC solutions. The EL3CTRUM product suite delivers industry-leading mining efficiency, customizable hardware, and scalable solutions designed for the future of Bitcoin mining. The company also develops privacy-enhancing processors (3PU™) for encrypted AI computing.