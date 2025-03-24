Unlock the Future of Automation: Industrial Edge Market to Grow at a 16.1% CAGR!

Delray Beach, FL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial edge market is expected to grow from USD 21.19 billion in 2025 to USD 44.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.1%.

The industrial edge market consists of solutions and technologies that enable decentralized processing, analysis, and management of data in industrial settings. Industrial edge devices and industrial edge software enable seamless integration between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), real-time data processing, and scalable software deployment. Simplifying data collecting, processing, and analysis from industrial assets helps these solutions improve operational efficiency, allow predictive maintenance, and assist smart decision-making. Industrial edge software also guarantees safe and adaptable software rollouts on the shop floor. The need for industrial edge solutions is rising as various industries welcome automation and Industry 4.0.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195348761

List of Players in the Industrial Edge Industry:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US),

IBM (US),

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US),

Dell Technologies (US) and

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US).

Industrial Edge Market Segmentation Analysis:

Energy & power sector to dominate industrial edge market during forecast period.

The energy & power industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial edge market during the forecast period. This is owed to the increasing need for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and energy efficiency. Industrial edge solutions enable energy and utility companies to process data closer to the source, reduce latency, and facilitate improved decision-making. This is particularly important for the management of sophisticated power grids, the optimization of the adoption of renewable energy, and the delivery of secure energy distribution.

Automotive industry to lead growth in industrial edge industry, driven by high CAGR and demand for smart manufacturing solutions.

The automotive industry is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the industrial edge industry during the projection period, driven by edge computing for smart manufacturing, real-time analytics, and autonomous vehicle development. With the automotive sector's adoption of digital transformation, edge computing becomes increasingly critical to facilitate quicker data processing, reduced latency, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the industrial edge industry during the forecast period.

The industrial edge industry is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period, which is attributed to the rapid industrialization, the increasingly widespread adoption of advanced technologies, and a strong emphasis on digital transformation. Edge computing solutions are being implemented by industries in China, India, Japan, and South Korea to improve operational efficiency, facilitate real-time data processing, and support smart manufacturing initiatives. These countries are at the vanguard of this growth. The region's manufacturing sector is rapidly expanding, and the proliferation of IoT devices, in conjunction with the rise of Industry 4.0, is generating a substantial demand for industrial periphery solutions.

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195348761

Key Drivers

Demand for real-time decision-making in process industries

The growing demand for real-time decision-making in process industries is one of the major driving forces for the industrial edge market. Process industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and energy require real-time processing of information to maximize operations, efficiency, and safety. With the use of industrial edge devices and industrial edge software, organizations can process and analyse critical information at its source, which facilitates fast decision-making.

Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Edge Market