Heineken Holding N.V. reports transactions under its current

share buyback programme

Amsterdam, 24 March 2025 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT:HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY), hereby reports transaction details related to the first tranche of up to circa €375 million tranche of its share buyback programme of up to circa €750 million as communicated on 12 February 2025.

From 17 March 2025 up to and including 21 March 2025 a total of 66,796 shares was repurchased on exchange at an average price of € 68.24.

Up to and including 21 March 2025, a total of 343,726 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of € 23,766,049.

Heineken Holding N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programme on its website: https://www.heinekenholding.com/investors/share-information/share-buyback-programme

Regulatory information:

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Editorial information:

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company. HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN’s dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on www.heinekenholding.com and www.theheinekencompany.com and follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn and Instagram.

