Lakeside Hire Celebrates Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award

Aveley, Essex, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Lakeside Hire, a leading UK tool hire company, is proud to announce its celebration of winning the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award. This award is an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.



With an extensive range of premier equipment available, a trusted price guarantee and access to a friendly Hire Co-ordinator, Lakeside Hire has employed a client-centric focus since its inception in 1992 to ensure individuals can find all the equipment for their site to be completely safe and efficient. The tool hire company is thrilled with its impressive achievement and strives to maintain its award-winning approach to customer service by continuing to offer reliable, affordable and fast nationwide delivery of scaffold towers, podium steps, ladders, fencing, and site equipment across the United Kingdom.



“A badge of honour, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on the interactions with real customers,” said a spokesperson for Lakeside Hire. “As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation truly reflects our commitment to outstanding service.”



Lakeside Hire is a highly rated tool hire company specialising in working-at-height equipment for construction contractors, event planners, businesses, and homeowners. All the tools and equipment available for hire have been thoroughly safety checked by PASMA-trained operatives happy to offer safe and useful advice. When the equipment passes the safety checks, it is power washed, cleaned up, and put through routine maintenance before going back into circulation.



Some of the company’s most popular hire products available include:



Scaffold Towers: From bridges to sloped roofs and ranging in heights and sizes, Lakeside Hire offers a wide range of strong, aluminium-made scaffold towers assembled for customers to provide a secure and stable mobile platform to work on without any safety concerns. The scaffolding towers are lightweight, and the broad platform can handle a significant amount of weight, so heavy equipment can be easily stored on the tower.



Powered Access: Mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs) have powered access platforms that are used in a wide variety of industries. With competitive MEWP hire cost options, the top UK tool hire company offers a selection of equipment, including boom lifts, scissor lifts, and trailer-mounted booms, to provide an efficient means of working at height, allowing people to carry out tasks such as delivery, maintenance, or inspection with less disruption.



Site Boxes: Lakeside Hire stocks a variety of top-quality, cleaned, and safety-checked heavy-duty site boxes to provide high-security tool storage. The virtually impenetrable steel-made boxes come with double deadlocks to provide maximum security against thieves and protect gear from damage and bad weather conditions to offer users peace of mind while they complete their jobs hassle-free.



Whether it’s ladders, podium steps, temporary fencing, or specialist site equipment, Lakeside Hire’s recognition by Feefo cements its position as a leading provider of tool hire in the UK and the company’s commitment to providing award-winning customer service.



Lakeside Hire encourages construction contractors, event planners, businesses, and homeowners seeking high-quality tools to make their project site as safe and simple as possible to call +441708866566 today.



About Lakeside Hire



Lakeside Hire is a leading UK tool hire company specialising in working-at-height equipment for construction contractors, event planners, businesses, and homeowners. Based in Aveley, Essex, the company provides fast, nationwide delivery of scaffold towers, podium steps, ladders, fencing, and site equipment.



More Information



To learn more about Lakeside Hire and its celebration of winning the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award, please visit the website at https://www.lakeside-hire.co.uk/.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/lakeside-hire-celebrates-feefo-platinum-trusted-service-award/