Sesame, America’s Low-Cost Leader in Healthcare, Streamlines Access for Eligible Patients to Lilly’s Obesity Medicine Zepbound

NEW YORK CITY, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesame, the company that offers Americans quality, convenient health care at half the typical price, today announced a technical integration with LillyDirect Self-Pay Pharmacy Solutions dispensing provider Gifthealth. The integration makes the fulfillment experience for single-dose vials of Eli Lilly and Company’s Zepbound® (tirzepatide) obesity medication more convenient and transparent for clinically eligible Sesame patients without insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications.

Streamlined access to authentic, FDA-approved, rigorously-tested Zepbound comes from Sesame’s direct integration with Gifthealth. Zepbound is the first and only FDA-approved dual glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) obesity medication.

Clinically eligible Sesame patients who receive a prescription for Zepbound will pay either $349 (for 2.5mg single-vial doses) or $499 (for 5mg, 7.5mg and 10mg single-vial doses) through LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions, powered by Gifthealth. The integration is part of “Success by Sesame,” the most clinically comprehensive – and affordable – direct-to-consumer weight loss program in America.



“Life-changing, branded medications such as Zepbound should be infinitely more accessible to the eligible patients that so desperately need them,” said David Goldhill, Sesame‘s co-founder and CEO, and a serial author on American healthcare reform. “Sesame is the only company unleashing marketplace dynamics to make dozens of types of outpatient care, including specialties like weight management, so much more affordable and accessible.”





"At Gifthealth, we believe that accessing critical medications like authentic Zepbound should be simple, affordable, and transparent,” said Robert Hoppe, EVP of Life Sciences at Gifthealth. “This integration with Sesame is another step forward in eliminating barriers to care by providing a seamless, frictionless experience for patients paying out-of-pocket. Together, we’re making it easier for people to get the treatment they need—at the best available price—without the hassle."



About Success by Sesame

Success by Sesame offers Americans the most comprehensive clinical weight loss program without compromising Sesame’s low-price promise: The price of the program for consumers who receive prescriptions for FDA-approved, branded medications like Zepbound is just $89 (but does not include the price of the medication). This monthly price includes face-to-face video visits and unlimited messaging with a licensed provider, lab panels that are professionally reviewed and evaluated, and close clinical supervision throughout the patient's journey.

Unlike other programs, Success by Sesame patients always choose their own dedicated care provider, who will discuss and prescribe the best treatment options that take into account the patient’s medical history, health goals, insurance status, and budget.



Sesame: Putting patients ahead of medications

In addition to its marketplace model and catering to cash payers, Sesame differs significantly from its competition by placing the emphasis on comprehensive patient care, provider choice, and successful outcomes – not profiting off of specific medications. Sesame's marketplace features hundreds of board-certified providers for patients to choose from. Whether a patient's care path includes branded GLP-1 medication or requires no medication at all, patients receive the highest level of personalized clinical care.

The lowest price can help hundreds of millions

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, nearly three-quarters of American adults over the age of 20 are overweight or obese, a staggering 246 million Americans. At least 25 million Americans are uninsured.





Studies have demonstrated tirzepatide (Zepbound’s active ingredient) to be one of the most effective weight loss medications available; in a 72-week clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, patients taking 5mg, 10mg, and 15mg doses of tirzepatide once weekly lost an average of 15%, 19.5%, and 20.9% of their body weight, respectively.





How Sesame always offers the best price

Sesame has built a unique healthcare marketplace where thousands of healthcare providers covering all 50 states compete to serve American consumers seeking high-quality, convenient medical care at half the typical price.

Sesame’s marketplace effect lowers the price of care, makes prices transparent, drives added convenience (the majority of appointments on Sesame take place within two hours), and ensures a superior consumer experience.

Sesame is a cash-pay marketplace that does not accept health insurance, removing additional cost and complexity from the consumer’s care.

ABOUT SESAME

Sesame is the company that offers Americans quality, convenient health care at half the typical price. The company's marketplace eliminates insurance, allowing healthcare providers to compete on quality, accessibility – and pricing. Sesame was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, as well as Best for Doctor Choice in 2023, 2024, and 2025 by Forbes and most affordable telehealth in 2023 by CNET. For more information, visit sesamecare.com.

*Prescriptions are not guaranteed and are subject to the clinical judgment of a patient's clinician.





