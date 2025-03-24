Marine Vessels Market Global Industry Report 2025-2030, with Case Studies of Hyundai Heavy Industries, Fincantieri, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Improving Navy Shipbuilding Efficiency

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Vessels Market by Ship Type, Tonnage, Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the marine vessels market by ship type (Commercial (Passenger Vessels, Cargo Vessels, and Others), and Military (Aircraft Carriers, Destroyer, Frigate, Corvette, Patrol Vessels, and Mine Warfare)) by Tonnage (100 - 500 DWT, 500-5,000 DWT, 5,000-15,000 DWT, and More Than 15,000 DWT), by Operation (Inland, and Seafaring), and by Region.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the marine vessels market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, and recent developments associated with the marine vessels market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the marine vessels market ecosystem is covered in this report.

The marine vessels market is projected to reach USD 133.63 billion by 2030, from USD 111.10 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.1%. The marine vessels market is influenced by several key factors. Global trade is increasing the demand for different types of ships. Military navy growth is also helping the market expand. The need for larger and more versatile vessels comes from the demand for efficient transportation of goods worldwide. Rising passenger and tourism needs are driving fleet expansion and technology upgrades. Many cruise lines are adding more ships to serve the growing number of travelers looking for unique experiences. Strategic fleet renewal is important for market improvement.



New, fuel-efficient vessels help meet environmental standards and lower costs. The shift toward sustainable shipping practices is becoming more important to follow international rules that reduce emissions. High costs and strict safety regulations may slow growth in the sector. New companies face challenges created by these factors. Established companies must pursue continuous innovation to remain relevant. They need to make investments in research and development to stay competitive and meet changing market demands. Therefore, industry players and governments must foster collaboration. This cooperation will encourage growth and help establish sustainable maritime practices.



Based on commercial ship type, cargo vessels segment forecasted to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Cargo vessels are becoming the most important part of commercial shipping. These vessels play a key role in global trade by transporting various goods across the seas. This group includes different types of ships. Container ships carry packaged products. Bulk carriers transport raw materials. Tankers carry liquids, dry cargo ships transport various products, and barges move goods in shallow waters. These vessels ensure that products flow smoothly across oceans. They support global supply chains and guarantee that goods reach markets worldwide.



As the demand for faster and more reliable shipping grows, the industry adopts new technologies. Modern navigation systems, automation, and eco-friendly fuels improve efficiency, enhance safety, and reduce environmental impact. Investors put money into digital tracking systems and predictive maintenance to help these ships operate more effectively. This approach reduces downtime and increases accuracy. As global trade continues to expand, cargo vessels remain essential for international commerce and economic growth, connecting communities around the world.



Based on military ship type, the patrol vessels segment is estimated to capture the largest share in the market during the forecast period



Patrol vessels are the largest segment in military ship types because they are crucial for border protection and maritime security. These smaller, efficient ships are designed for long patrols and surveillance to protect territorial waters. They play an important role in restricting illegal activities like smuggling and piracy, and they also take part in search and rescue operations. Patrol vessels are more cost-effective to operate than larger naval ships. They serve as an efficient solution for maintaining law and order in coastal areas. As nations place greater emphasis on effective maritime security and budget management, patrol vessels are increasingly recognized as vital assets in today's naval fleets.



Europe is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Europe is the fastest-growing area in the marine vessels market. This growth comes from various shipbuilding activities in the UK, Germany, France, and Italy. European shipyards play an important role globally and are receiving more new orders, especially for cruise ships and dry cargo vessels. The popularity of dry cargo is derived from its shorter delivery times, which are met by high demand in the region.



Advanced technologies and sustainable practices are also focused on by European shipyards. Eco-friendly fuels and efficient designs are used to comply with strict environmental rules. Europe's shipbuilding industry includes both large shipyards and smaller, specialized facilities that focus on niche vessels like offshore wind support ships and river cruise vessels. These factors allow Europe to strengthen its influence in the global maritime industry, solidifying its reputation for quality, innovation, and adaptability.



Competitive Landscape

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (China), FINCANTIERI S.p.A. (Italy), Huntington Ingalls Industries (US), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (South Korea), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), Naval Group (France), Austal (Australia), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (India) are some of the leading players operating in the marine vessels market.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key Drivers (expanding global trade, military navy expansion and modernization, a surge in passenger and tourism demand, and strategic fleet renewal), restrains (High capital cost, stringent regulatory and safety standards), opportunities (Increasing focus on sustainability, technology advancement in propulsion systems, and the transition of trading and logistics companies' preference from traditional shipping to environmentally sustainable shipping) and challenges (Tackling aging fleet management, and supply chain disruptions in marine industry) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new products/solutions launched in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the marine vessels market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new solutions, recent developments, and investments in the marine vessels market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 379 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $111.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $133.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Marine Vessels Market

Marine Vessels Market, by Ship Type

Marine Vessels Market, by Military Ship Type

Marine Vessels Market, by Commercial Ship Type

Marine Vessels Market, by Tonnage

Marine Vessels Market, by Operation

Marine Vessels Market, Active Fleet, by Country

Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding Global Trade: Catalyst for Marine Vessel Demand Military Navy Expansion and Modernization Passenger and Tourism Demand Surge, Which Accelerated Growth of Marine Vessels Market Strategic Fleet Renewal

Restraints High Capital Cost Stringent Regulatory and Safety Standards

Opportunities Increasing Focus on Sustainability Technology Advancement in Propulsion System Transition of Trading and Logistics Companies' Preference from Traditional Shipping to Environmentally Sustainable Shipping

Challenges Tackling Aging Fleet Management Supply Chain Disruptions in Marine Industry



Case Study Analysis

Hyundai Heavy Industries - Digital Shipyard Transformation

Fincantieri - Energy Transition and Sustainability

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - Turbocharger Production Efficiency

Improving Navy Shipbuilding Efficiency: Adopting Best Practices

Revolutionizing Ferry Design with Mixed Reality Solutions

Technology Trends

Digital Twin Technology

Green Ships

Connected Ships

Autonomous Marine Vessels

Impact of Megatrends

3D Printing

Artificial Intelligence

Big Data Analytics

Internet of Things (IoT)

Companies Profiled

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Ocean Co. Ltd.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Fincantieri S.P.A.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Imabari Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Japan Marine United Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Chantiers De L'Atlantique

Meyer Werft GmbH & Co. KG

Damen Shipyards Group

Navantia

Seatrium

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Austal

Naval Group

Thyssenkrupp

Harland & Wolff

Brodosplit Jsc

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Silent Yachts

Candela

X Shore

Master Boat Builders, Inc.

Vela

