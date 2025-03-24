Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Business Report 2024-2030: Shifts in Consumer Dietary Preferences and Formulations Development of MSG Alternatives Amid Health-Conscious Consumer Trends Fueling Expansion

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Frequently found in stock cubes, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and fast foods, MSG is known for providing the umami flavor, which is one of the five basic tastes, alongside sweet, sour, bitter, and salty. Its introduction to the food industry dates back to the early 20th century, gaining prominence after its discovery by Japanese biochemist Kikunae Ikeda. MSG is commercially produced through fermentation of carbohydrates, a process similar to yogurt and vinegar production, making it suitable for inclusion in a wide variety of culinary applications.





The growth in the monosodium glutamate market is driven by several factors. The increasing global demand for processed foods and the widespread cultural acceptance of global cuisines play a significant role in this expansion. Technological advancements in production and the use of fermentation to create MSG have allowed for higher yields and lower costs, facilitating its widespread use in the food industry.

Moreover, evolving consumer preferences towards tasty yet health-conscious diets have fostered demand for MSG as a flavor enhancer that does not significantly contribute to sodium intake. Additionally, the growing food industry in emerging markets presents ample opportunities for MSG's increased usage, particularly in fast-food sectors and culinary applications where enhancing flavor is critical.



Why Is the Food Processing Industry Increasingly Relying on MSG?



The food processing industry's reliance on MSG is driven by the compound's ability to enhance flavor profiles without adding additional sodium content as compared to ordinary salt, which can be beneficial in creating low-sodium food products that are flavor-rich. As consumer preferences shift towards ready-to-eat meals and convenience food, the demand for MSG has surged.

This ingredient is critical in achieving desired flavors in processed foods while maintaining low production costs. Furthermore, the globalization of food trends has broadened the scope of MSG's use across various cuisines, increasing its incorporation in a variety of new and traditional dishes worldwide.



How Is Consumer Perception Shaping the MSG Market?



Consumer perceptions of MSG have evolved significantly over the years. Initially faced with controversies over health concerns, MSG has witnessed fluctuating levels of acceptance globally. However, scientific research debunking myths about its negative health impacts has led to renewed consumer interest and regulatory endorsements.

As food safety authorities like the FDA have affirmed MSG's safety, affirming that it is safe for the general population when consumed in normal amounts, the market has seen a revival in MSG's acceptance. Food manufacturers are also transparently marketing products containing MSG, which helps in educating consumers and rebuilding trust. This shift in perception is crucial in driving MSG's integration into new food products and markets.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Consumption of Processed Foods Drives Demand for MSG

Culinary Trends and Expanding Asian Cuisine Popularity Propel MSG Usage

Health Debates and Consumer Perceptions Impact MSG Market Dynamics

Innovations in Flavor Enhancement Technologies Complement MSG Applications

Rising Fast Food Industry Demand Influences MSG Production Volumes

Regulatory Scrutiny and Labeling Requirements Shape MSG Market Strategies

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies with Growing Middle-Class Populations

Technological Advancements in Food Additive Manufacturing Boost MSG Quality

Shifts in Consumer Dietary Preferences Influence MSG Ingredient Formulations

Development of MSG Alternatives Amid Health-Conscious Consumer Trends

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market report include:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Fufeng Group

Fujian Province Jianyang Wuyi MSG Co., Ltd.

Linghua Group Limited

Lotus Health Industry Group Co., Ltd

Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (Meihua Group)

Shandong Qilu Biotechnology Group

VEDAN International (Holdings) Ltd.

