Gold Nanoparticles Global Market Outlook 2025-2029: Enhancing Clinical Effectiveness of Gold Nanoparticles in Medical Applications, Optimizing Gold Nanoparticle Synthesis Using DOE

Dublin, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Nanoparticles Market by Process, Application, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the gold nanoparticles market By Process (Physical, Chemical, and Biological), By Application (Imaging, Targeted Drug Delivery, Proton Therapy, In-Vitro Assays, Sensors, Probes, Catalysis, and Other Applications), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Chemicals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Other End-use Industries), Region.



The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the gold nanoparticles market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the gold nanoparticles market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the gold nanoparticles market ecosystem.

The gold nanoparticles market is estimated at USD 0.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2029. Due to its properties such as scalability, cost effectiveness, and precise control over particle size, shape and surface functionality. It is the most popular choice among manufacturers for producing gold nanoparticles. Unlike the other nanoparticles which are physically or biologically processed, chemically processed gold nanoparticles provides high yield production and consistent quality which make them ideal for commercial applications. Chemically processed gold nanoparticles are used in various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals & healthcare, electrical & electronics, chemicals, personal care & cosmetics.



In terms of value, proton therapy application accounted for the largest share of the overall gold nanoparticles market



Proton therapy application is projected to be the highest market share holding application in the gold nanoparticles market. Proton therapy is one of the groundbreaking advancements in cancer radiotherapy. Despite its advancements proton therapy faces challenges in precision and efficacy, but recent research has highlighted the potential of gold nanoparticles to enhance proton therapy outcomes. Gold nanoparticles have high atomic number and favourable biological properties through which it acts as a radiosensitizers by amplifying generation of secondary electrons and reactive oxygen species upon proton irradiation. This enhances DNA damage in tumor cells while preserving healthy tissues. Thus gold nanoparticles act as a backbone for enhancing proton therapy.



During the forecast period, the gold nanoparticles market in pharmaceuticals & healthcare industry is projected to have highest market share



During the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, the pharmaceuticals & healthcare industry is expected to have the highest market share in end-use industry in the gold nanoparticles market. The demand for gold nanoparticles is rising in pharmaceuticals & healthacre industry due to its superior performance characteristics, including biocompatibility, optical properties, surface properties and others. Top leading pharmaceutical manufactures such as Gilead Sciences, Inc., and GSK plc. have already adopted gold nanoparticles for vaccine development and kits. Pharmaceuticals & healthcare end use industry is tend to grow with high rate and which will increase the consumption of gold nanoparticles.



During the forecast period, the gold nanoparticles market in Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for gold nanoparticles because of its strong demand from pharmaceuticals & healthcare, which is a driving factor for high-performance materials such as gold nanoparticles. The region is dominated by large pharmaceuticals manufacturers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sapien Biosciences, which have comprehensive use of gold nanoparticles in various applications. Asia Pacific region has major countries such as India, China which has highest population in the world, and which will tend to increase the demand for pharmaceuticals & healthcare needs. Second, Asia Pacific region is home to various gold nanoparticles manufacturers such as Aritech Chemazone, Oparin Biotech Pvt Ltd and others.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies BBI Solutions (UK), Cytodiagnostics Inc (Canada), Fortis Life Sciences, LLC. (US), Meliorum Technologies, Inc (US), Tanaka Precious Metal Group (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Nanopartz, Inc (US), CD Bioparticles (US), Nano Labs (India), Nanocs Inc. (US), NanoHybrids (US), Sona Nanotech (Canada), Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt, Ltd. (India), Nanoprobes, Inc (US), American Elements (US), TORSKAL (France), Abcam Limited (UK), Particular GmbH (Germany), Dongguan Sat Nano Technology Material Co., Ltd (China), Nano Flow (Belgium), Strem Catalog (US), Nanorh (India), SkySpring Nanomaterials (US), Aurion (Netherlands), NNCrystal US Corporation (US).



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for gold nanoparticles in electrical & electronics end use industry, unique properties of gold nanoparticles), restraints (Toxicity concerns of gold nanoparticles, stringent regulations impacting market development), opportunities (Increasing in research & development efforts in nanotechnology applications, growing demand for gold nanoparticles in various end use industries), and challenges (High time consumption for certain synthesis methods, growing cost of gold as a raw material) influencing the growth of the gold nanoparticles market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and service launches in the gold nanoparticles market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the gold nanoparticles market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the gold nanoparticles market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Gold Nanoparticles Market

Gold Nanoparticles Market, by Process

Gold Nanoparticles Market, by Application

Gold Nanoparticles Market, by End-use Industry

Gold Nanoparticles Market, by Region

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Adoption of Gold Nanoparticles in Next-Gen Electronics: Powering Smartphones, Tablets, Touchscreens, and Gps Technologies High Demand for Gold Nanoparticles in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare End-use Industry Unique Properties of Gold Nanoparticles Growing Demand for Oil-Soluble Gold Nanoparticles

Restraints Toxicity Concerns of Gold Nanoparticles Stringent Regulations Impacting Market Development

Opportunities Increase in Research & Development Efforts in Nanotechnology Applications Emerging Applications in Various End-use Industries

Challenges High Time Consumption for Certain Synthesis Methods Growing Price for Gold as Raw Material



Case Study Analysis

Enhancing Clinical Effectiveness of Gold Nanoparticles in Medical Applications

Optimizing Gold Nanoparticle Synthesis Using Design of Experiments (DOE)

Companies Profiled

BBI Solutions

Cytodiagnostics Inc.

Fortis Life Sciences

Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Tanaka Precious Metal Group Co.

Sigma Aldrich

Nanopartz

CD Bioparticles

Nano Labs

Nanocs Inc.

Nanohybrids

Fortis Life Sciences

Sona Nanotech

Sisco Research Laboratories

Nanoprobes, Inc.

American Elements

Torskal

Abcam Limited

Particular GmbH

Dongguan Sat Nano Technology Material Co. Ltd.

Nano Flow

Strem Catalog

Nanorh

Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc.

Aurion

Nncrystal US Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0wexq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.