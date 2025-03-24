McGraw Hill Acquires Essaypop, Strengthening its Portfolio of Digital Literacy Tools

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGraw Hill, a leading global education company, announced the acquisition of Essaypop, an interactive, cloud-based writing solution built by teachers to demystify writing in a way that is user-friendly and intuitive for both educators and students.



A research-based solution that offers a personalized teaching and learning experience that applies the science of writing, Essaypop adds to McGraw Hill’s growing portfolio of digital tools a comprehensive K-12 writing resource that keeps learners engaged with step-by-step guided instructional support, easy-to-understand writing templates and a vast library of lesson plans for any course area. Additionally, customized feedback and real-time, data-driven insights enable educators to monitor student progress and help students improve their writing over time.



“To truly master a language, we must unlock the abilities that all students have to express themselves, to communicate, to explore ideas, and to think critically,” said Jana Thompson, Chief Product Officer for McGraw Hill School. “Integrating this intuitive digital solution within McGraw Hill programs will empower educators to provide personalized learning experiences that connect writing to real-world contexts, inspiring students to reach their full potential.”



“McGraw Hill reaches millions of students and educators with its powerful personalized learning solutions, which is why there is no better place for Essaypop’s next chapter,” said Michael Hicks, Founder of Essaypop. “Joining forces with a company with such a trusted reputation will ensure that we're able to continue to provide more learners with access to a resource that will help them become better writers.”



McGraw Hill is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. The acquisition of Essaypop is McGraw Hill’s fourth transaction since Platinum Equity acquired the company in 2021.



“The Essaypop acquisition further supports McGraw Hill's personalized learning capabilities and transformation into a global provider of digital learning solutions,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. “This is another strategic addition to McGraw Hill’s portfolio that will help accelerate the company’s digital transformation.”





