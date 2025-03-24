Prime Markets is the First Retailer in Saudi Arabia to Bring Industry-Leading Inventory Robot to Local Stores

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Universal Cold Store (Prime Markets), a leading grocery retail chain in Saudi Arabia, with the introduction of its autonomous robot, Tally. This first-of-its-kind implementation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will enhance inventory management, improve pricing accuracy, and elevate the customer experience across select Prime Markets locations, establishing them as pioneers in retail technology adoption within the region.

Traditionally, store teams spend up to 30 hours per week manually taking inventory, a tedious task that's inherently prone to human error. Recent data indicates manual audits are store teams’ least favorite responsibility. Tally automates these repetitive tasks, autonomously roaming store aisles and scanning shelves multiple times a day. Using advanced AI and computer vision technology, Tally identifies out-of-stock items, pricing errors, and misplaced products, collecting comprehensive product data.

With Tally’s insights, store teams can ensure that customers’ desired items are adequately stocked and priced correctly, while also enabling faster fulfillment of online orders. Tally makes store teams’ jobs easier and more enjoyable, freeing up time to better support customers. In fact, a recent survey showed that 90% of store managers don’t want to do their job without Tally, while the majority of US shoppers indicated their preference for stores with robots inside, versus those that don't have them.

“We are committed to delivering the highest quality shopping experience for our valued customers, and Tally is a power tool for taking that to the next level,” said Nooman Hussain, IT Director, Prime Markets. “Based on Tally’s proven performance in stores around the globe, we’re excited to bring this technology to our stores in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Tally is intuitive, friendly, and fits naturally into the retail environment. Intentionally designed to be shy and unobtrusive, Tally makes subtle noises to avoid surprising or startling anyone as it scans shelves. If Tally meets a customer in the aisle, it will pause to allow them to finish their task, go around them, or turn around and come back later so as not to interrupt their shopping.

Prime Markets recognized the opportunity to incorporate Simbe’s cutting edge technology into their stores, marking a new wave of innovation for retailers in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By partnering with Simbe, leading grocery retailers like Prime Markets gain true visibility to fundamentally transform every aspect of their business, driving excellence, accuracy, and optimization across all channels. Only Simbe has the proven technology capabilities, global production resources, multiple chain-wide deployments, and customer successes to meet today’s surging demand for retail technology. With significant traction across three continents, Simbe’s global customers achieve substantial profitability improvements and 15X ROI, while delivering top-grade store team and shopper experiences.

For more information about Tally and how it enhances the shopper and store team experience, visit simberobotics.com.

About Universal Cold Store (Prime Markets)

Universal Cold Store (Prime Markets) has over 40 years of retailing experience and operates over 127 stores in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. They pride themselves as one of the best providers of competitive prices in supermarkets in the Region with a strong commitment to high-end quality products managed by a team of quality-driven employees reflecting their dedication to industry excellence.

About Simbe

Only Simbe’s Store Intelligence™ platform offers multimodal solutions to increase retail brands’ performance with unprecedented visibility and near real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers’ experiences.

Simbe’s comprehensive platform includes the world’s first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top global brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com .

Media Contact

Rob Banning

press@simberobotics.com