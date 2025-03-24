EV Realty Partners With CALSTART to Scale Fleet Charging Access and Optimize Utilization of Shared Hubs With Demand Aggregation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Realty, Inc. (“EV Realty”), an EV infrastructure development platform powering commercial fleets, and CALSTART , a member-driven industry nonprofit focused on clean transportation, today announced a strategic partnership. The partnership will accelerate fleet electrification by aligning fleet charging demand with grid-optimized charging solutions through an innovative demand aggregation approach. The strategy will reduce friction and uncertainty for both fleets and infrastructure developers. This collaboration will leverage CALSTART’s industry expertise and relationships alongside EV Realty’s Powered Properties™ to overcome infrastructure barriers and support the transition to zero-emission freight by aligning charging supply and demand within major freight hubs.

As fleet operators continue to shift toward electric vehicles, securing access to convenient and cost-effective charging solutions remains a major hurdle—complicated by the high costs of infrastructure deployment, prolonged grid upgrade timelines, and limited access to suitable charging locations. EV Realty’s shared, multi-fleet charging model offers a scalable solution that improves fleet operator economics and provides access to high-power charging for Class 2b through Class 8 vehicles, without the costs and delays associated with utility grid upgrades. CALSTART’s efforts to aggregate the charging needs of multiple fleets will help connect fleet operators with infrastructure solutions tailored to their operational needs from the synergy of this partnership.

“The path to zero-emission freight relies on scalable, cost-effective charging solutions that fleets can depend on,” said Suncheth Bhat, Chief Commercial Officer of EV Realty. “Partnerships like this not only accelerate deployment but also help shape the broader framework for how fleets, infrastructure providers, and industry leaders work together to enable the transition to clean transportation.”

The collaboration also emphasizes data-driven infrastructure planning, leveraging EV Realty’s insights into grid-advantaged locations and development readiness alongside CALSTART’s analytics on fleet transition trends and charging demand. This approach will facilitate fleet electrification, boost charger utilization, and reduce overall costs for infrastructure deployment and operations across the freight system.

“Shared charging infrastructure is one of the more important tools for accelerating fleet electrification,” said Dr. Jasna Tomic, Vice President, CALSTART. “By bringing together EV Realty’s grid-ready charging solutions and CALSTART’s ability to align industry demand, we are helping fleets make the shift to zero-emission vehicles faster and more efficiently.”

Recent CALSTART analysis highlights the benefits of the shared charging hub model for enabling efficient, cost-effective, and accelerated fleet electrification. EV Realty is currently developing strategically located charging hubs in San Bernardino, Torrance, and Livermore. The company also recently announced the acquisition of a portfolio of assets from Gage Zero, including several additional sites across California and other key freight regions. The CALSTART partnership announced today will maximize the reach of these shared charging hubs for fleet operators looking to electrify.

About EV Realty

EV Realty develops, deploys, and owns charging infrastructure critical to electrifying commercial fleets in the U.S. at scale. The company accelerates the adoption of large EV fleets by focusing on the fundamental constraint all electric fleets face: low-cost, reliable, and expandable access to grid-scale power. EV Realty is developing a network of grid-optimized, large-scale EV charging hubs for delivery, logistics, and services fleet customers. Our Powered Properties™ serve multiple commercial fleets in secure, high-power locations with guaranteed charging access and availability, and are located proximate to major logistics corridors. By aggregating multiple fleets with shared private infrastructure in grid-ready locations, EV Realty charging hubs reduce upfront and recurring costs for fleets, optimize charging times and provide high utilization rates. Learn more about EV Realty and how it is transforming fleet charging at www.evrealtyus.com .

About CALSTART

A mission-driven industry organization focused on transportation decarbonization and clean air for all, CALSTART has offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California, Florida, and Europe. CALSTART is uniquely positioned to build the national clean transportation industry by working closely with its 285 member companies and building on the lessons learned from the major programs it manages for the State of California. CALSTART manages more than $1 billion in vehicle incentive and technical assistance programs in the United States and is leading a global effort to build the zero-emission commercial vehicle market.

