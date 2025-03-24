TaxBit & Voltage Launch Compliant Lightning Solution as SAB 121 Repeal Reshapes Bitcoin Adoption

The First Lightning Payments Provider Fully Integrated with an Enterprise Crypto Compliance Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltage , the longest-standing Lightning Network payments platform, has integrated with Taxbit , the leading tax and accounting solution for digital assets. This first-of-its-kind integration enables businesses to adopt Bitcoin and stablecoins with full compliance, aligning with the SAB 121 repeal and stablecoin expansion on Lightning. Companies can now access the first enterprise-grade solution for Lightning payments, ensuring seamless accounting, tax compliance, and regulatory adherence.

The Significance of This Moment: A Transformation for Digital Assets

The repeal of SAB 121 (January 23, 2025) eliminates a major regulatory hurdle for institutional Bitcoin adoption. Previously, it forced financial institutions to recognize customer-held digital assets on their balance sheet as both safeguarding assets and liabilities, increasing capital requirements and costs. With SAB 122, institutions can now treat Bitcoin like traditional financial assets, opening new opportunities for custody, reporting, and treasury management.

At the same time, stablecoins are now live on the Lightning Network. Last month, Tether announced bringing their stablecoin to Lightning Network, making Bitcoin and stablecoin transactions faster, cheaper, and more scalable for businesses looking to integrate them into their payments and balance sheet strategies.

Voltage x Taxbit: The Future of Bitcoin Accounting and Compliance

The integration of Voltage and Taxbit enables businesses to seamlessly handle Lightning Network transactions with enterprise-grade tax and accounting solutions. This means:

Real-time compliance: Automated tracking and reporting of Lightning transactions, ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks.

Scalable treasury solutions: Taxbit's platform provides seamless, scalable cost basis tracking and calculations, powered by a robust rules engine with customizable features to meet client-specific needs.

Audit-ready financials: Integrated reporting tools help companies meet financial disclosure requirements with Big Four-grade accuracy.

“The industry is at an inflection point,” said Graham Krizek, CEO of Voltage. “With the repeal of SAB 121, businesses now have the regulatory clarity needed to scale Bitcoin adoption. By integrating with Taxbit, we’re enabling companies to take full advantage of the Lightning Network with built-in compliance and financial controls. With stablecoins coming on the Lightning Network, it is poised to be an incredible year.”

“At Taxbit, we are committed to empowering institutions with the best-in-class accounting solutions for digital assets,” added Lindsey Argalas, CEO of Taxbit. “This integration with Voltage ensures businesses can efficiently manage Lightning Network transactions while maintaining tax and financial compliance at scale.”

A New Era for Bitcoin, Stablecoins, and Institutional Adoption

With Voltage and Taxbit integrated, businesses can easily adopt Bitcoin and Lightning payments with built-in tax compliance and financial reporting. Trusted by PayPal, Google, BitGo, Fireblocks, and FOX, Taxbit ensures seamless accounting and regulatory adherence. This enterprise-grade solution simplifies Bitcoin transactions, making them efficient, scalable, and fully compliant.

For more information on how businesses can leverage this integration, users can visit voltage.cloud and taxbit.com .

About Voltage

Voltage is the leading Lightning Payment Provider, simplifying Bitcoin and Lightning adoption for businesses. Through an easy-to-use API, Voltage removes complexity, equipping companies with the tools and support they need to thrive when adopting instant, cheap payments. Voltage is the longest-running infrastructure provider for the Lightning Network, thus having a view of the network unlike anyone else.

