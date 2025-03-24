Groundworks Named a Three-Time Recipient of the Top Workplaces USA Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks®, North America’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, announced today it has earned the 2025 Top Workplaces USA award for the third consecutive year. Recipients are honored based on feedback from a confidential employee engagement survey that gathers the sentiment of values including feeling supported, able to grow, engaged in operations, and more. Groundworks’ continued inclusion on the annual list speaks to its prioritization of culture and employee engagement and loyalty.

Receiving recognition from Top Workplaces USA is a true honor, and it serves as a powerful testament to the incredible culture at Groundworks. “Groundworks is, and always has been, an employee-centric company that provides outstanding training and career growth opportunities,” said Matt Malone, founder and CEO of Groundworks. “This recognition reinforces that our employees feel heard, supported, and are given multiple paths to success. We are incredibly proud to be a company that not only supports blue-collar workers but also shines a light on alternative paths to a fulfilling career.”

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage, which provides benchmarks for companies to measure their performance against others and track employee satisfaction year-over-year.

Groundworks continues to receive recognition for its outstanding business practices and commitment to blue collar workers. The company is an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and was named to the Inc. 2023 Best in Business list. Groundworks also grants ownership to all 6,200 employees, which allows the team members to partake in the success they helped create.

Groundworks now operates out of more than 78 offices, recently opening its first location in New Hampshire, and has served over one million homeowners since its inception in 2016. In addition to growing its physical footprint, the company also continues to expand and invest in its employees to increase career opportunities across North America.

For more information about Groundworks or exciting career opportunities, please visit www.groundworks.com.

About Groundworks®

Groundworks is North America's leading foundation repair and water management solutions company. Our mission is to protect, repair, and improve the customer’s greatest asset, their home, through superior engineered products, highly trained experts, and lifetime guarantees. As an eight-time recipient of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, and with over 78 offices across the U.S. and Canada, Groundworks’ combined brands have helped improve the lives of over one million homeowners. Learn more about Groundworks’ continued growth and success at www.Groundworks.com.

